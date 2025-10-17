Rising Ghanaian TikToker Adepa Philo tragically lost her life in a car accident, sparking grief across social media

Her close friend and ‘godfather’, Nana Quophi, confirmed the news on TikTok, sharing that the pregnant Adepa Philo died along with her unborn baby

The sad news stirred responses from heartbroken fans and friends, with many mourning the talented creator’s untimely death

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Beloved Ghanaian TikToker Adepa Philo has stirred sadness on social media after she lost her life in a car accident.

Beloved Ghanaian TikToker Adepa Philo reportedly dies in a car accident while pregnant with her first child. Image credit: @adepa128, @nanaquophi41

Source: TikTok

Close friends of the young content creator, who was just starting to build a name for herself on the video-sharing platform, announced her tragic demise in a series of trending posts.

Nana Quophi, a self-described godfather of the late TikToker, shared a video announcing her tragic demise.

“Aww Philo 💔😭 May the creator of the universe and the ancestors of our land accept you in peace🙏💔😭,” he wrote.

Nana Quophi shared more details in the comments, noting that she was pregnant and was involved in a car accident and lost both her life and the unborn baby.

In another post, Nana Quophi reminisced on the memories they shared during her lifetime.

"Forever in my heart❤️, PHILOMENA❤️. May your memory live on🙏through the love❤️and laughter😥we shared💔. Rest in peace🙏🕯️ sweet DAUGHTER💔. Gone too soon, but never forgotten 🙏🕯️💔😭"

The TikTok video announcing the sad death of Adepa Philo is below.

Adepa Philo gained attention with her vibrant TikTok videos, which often showed her dancing or vibing along to popular songs.

She celebrated her birthday in August to much fanfare, sadly losing her life a few months later.

According to reports, she hailed from Bawjiase in the Awutu Senya West District in the Central Region.

Below are some TikTok videos she recorded during her life.

Reactions to Adepa Philo’s death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments from social media users reacting to the tragic death of Adepa Philo.

🌸Black Berry🌸 said:

“I will never die young 🙏🙏🙏.”

Mina wrote:

“Mmm, this is really sad. May her soul rest in peace.”

Ahkosua Liz😍😍❤️❤️❤️ commented:

“😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 💔💔💔💔Rest in peace, dear huh. I really miss my late sister and her unborn child, may their souls rest in peace 💔💔💔💔.”

Ohemaa Mabel said:

“Hmm, it's hard oo aww😢. May her soul rest in perfect peace.”

Jonathan Mensah wrote:

"Hmmmm, anytime I see her video, I can’t control myself 😭😭😭😭😭😭. May her soul rest in paradise."

Adepa commented:

"Anytime I see a pregnant woman dead, I remember my blood sister Obenewaa; she went and both of them never returned. Oh yehowa 😭😭😭. Papa Ken nyame tease😭🙏🙏🙏🙏."

Popular TikToker and comedian Seguwah Official reportedly passes away after battling an undisclosed illness. Photo source: Seguwah Official

Source: Facebook

TikToker Seguwah Official passes away

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that TikToker Seguwah Official reportedly passed away after battling an undisclosed illness.

The news of the cross-dressing content creator's untimely demise was confirmed by some of his close friends during a TikTok live session on Thursday, October 16, 2025.

Seguwah rose to fame due to his comedic talent and starred in videos for popular content creators such as Akonoba, Deaconess Abokomah, Kumawood actor Nana Yeboah, and others.

Source: YEN.com.gh