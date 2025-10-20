Ghanaian beauty queen Isabella Etornam Gagblezu, popularly called Etornam, has become the proud owner of an SUV after winning the 2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant.

The Volta Region representative was presented with the keys to the brand-new car, which was parked at the National Theatre.

2025 GMB Winner Etornam receives the keys to a brand new car after winning the prestigious pageant. Photo credit: @tv3

Volta Region’s Etornam wins GMB 2025

Ghanaian beauty queen Etornam, who once hustled in her region to make ends meet, received a brand-new Haval Jolion SUV for winning the prestigious GMB pageant on October 20, 2025 at the National Theatre.

Asakia from the Upper East Region was the first runner-up, while Ashanti Region’s Sika secured the second runner-up position.

Nana and Adjorkor took home the third and fourth runner-up titles respectively.

The Instagram photos of the 2025 GMB winner Etornam are below:

2025 GMB Winner Etornam flaunts GH¢410,000 SUV

The organisers of the 2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant presented the winner with a brand-new SUV befitting her new status as beauty queen and brand representative.



In a trending video, she looked effortlessly chic in a stylish red gown as she sat in her new car for video and photo shoots.

The 2025 GMB winner couldn’t stop smiling as she flaunted the keys in a viral video.

The Instagram video of the 2025 GMB winner Etornam sitting in her new SUV is below:

2025 GMB Winner Etornam receives GH¢20,000 cheque

In an emotional video, Etornam and Asakia from the Upper East Region were seen on stage holding hands as they waited anxiously for the GMB hosts, Cookie Tee and Anita Akuffo, to announce the winner.

Volta Region’s Etornam couldn’t believe it when she was announced as the 2025 winner. She was presented with a GH¢20,000 cheque for emerging as the ultimate winner.

The Instagram video is below:

