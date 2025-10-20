Ashanti Region's Sika has made her family proud after she placed third in the 2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant

She was crowned the second runner-up after winning the Most Eloquent award twice in the GMB house

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions as TV3 announced the winner for the 2025 GMB competition

Ashanti Region's Sika has been named as the second runner-up at the just-ended Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant.

The University of Ghana graduate was among the favourite contestants who brought the A-game and always wowed the audience with their performances.

Sika places third in 2025 GMB

Volta Region's Etornam has been crowned the 2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner after she beat Asakia, Sika, Adjorkor and others to win the coveted crown, cash and car.

Sika, who was a top contender for the crown, tried to smile as she was announced as the third runner-up despite having the highest votes according to an online poll.

The outspoken lady impressed the judges with her electrifying performances on the finale, which has become the talk of the town.

Ghanaians react Sika wins 3rd position

Some Ghanaians have expressed their disappointment as Sika from the Ashanti Region wasn't crowned the 2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner despite being the contestant with the highest votes and good reviews from the judges. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Isaac Onyina Ike stated:

"2nd Runner up means 3rd Position oo in case you don't know."

Naa Adu Magbaby stated:

"You will travel abroad some sika, let them take the car."

Aquosua Owusua stated:

"Congratulations Sika you are our Queen."

Dherizie Yir-mmaa Vivienne stated:

"Girl!!! You have done very well. Congratulations."

Djee Positive stated:

"They were 5 in numbers so what was the others' position?."

Ako Sua stated:

"The judges declared the winner before it ended mpo. Is that how we do it? Abufusem akwaakwa."

Godsway Agorgli stated:

"Congratulations to you."

Watch Sika's last stellar GMB performance

Sika became a living representation of Nsuo Yaa, the holy practices of water and rebirth, in the golden heart of Ashanti.



The community's soul was purified, sanctified, and reconnected to its spiritual source as her performance flowed like a river. Through commitment and dancing, she served as a reminder that water is more than simply life; it is also healing, balance, and soul.

Volta Region's Etornam wins 2025 GMB

Etornam from the Volta Region has been adjudged the 2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner after weeks of eviction shows.

The former Adidome Senior High School graduate has made history after she started school at the age of 14 in her hometown.

The three female judges rated the top contestant during the final question and answer section.

Volta Region Etornam takes home new car

Volta Region's Etornam has inspired many with her life story as she opened up about how she started school at the age of 14.

Many fans have congratulated her on winning a new car, as she aspires to motivate the young girls in the region to go to school or learn a trade to improve their socio-economic situations.

The organisers of the 2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant have given Etornam the keys to her new car.

2025 GMB host rocks short hairstyle

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian media personality Anita Akuffo, who introduced a new short hairstyle.

The 2025 Ghana's Most Beautiful co-host wore an elegant African print hairstyle to match her classy new look.

Some social media users commented on Anita Akuffo's flawless beauty and designer high heels on Instagram.

