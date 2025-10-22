2025 YEN Entertainment Awards: Shatta Wale, Likee, McBrown, Stonebwoy, Wendy Shay, Others Nominated
- Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Lisa Quama, Wendy Shay, Ras Nene, and others have bagged nominations for the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards
- This year's awards, the third edition since its establishment, have many Ghanaian creatives competing in 15 categories
- Fans can help their favourite stars win by voting for them for FREE on the dedicated website
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
The 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards (YEAs) nominees were announced on Monday, October 20, 2025, following meticulous work by the awards jury board in selecting contenders across 15 categories.
With the nominations released, fans can now cast their votes for their favourite stars to win in their respective categories. Voting opened on Monday, October 20, 2025, and will run until November 20, 2025, giving the public one month to support their preferred entertainers. The voting process is completely free and accessible to all.
Among the high-profile names vying for awards this year are music heavyweights Stonebwoy, Wendy Shay and Shatta Wale, media personality Nana Ama McBrown, dance sensation Lisa Quama, and accomplished actress, among many other talented individuals who made their mark in 2025.
Samira Bawumia gives Hopeson Adorye stern look at Kantanka's 40-day observance, video stirs reactions
Actor of the Year (English)
- Anthony Woode
- Adjetey Anang
- Aaron Adatsi
- Jeffrey Nortey
- Melvin Dain
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Yen Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
Actress of the Year (English)
- Naa Ashorkor Doku-Mensah
- Selassie Ibrahim
- Gloria Sarfo
- Beverly Afaglo
- Roselyn Ngissah
Actor of the Year (Kumawood)
- Ras Nene
- Lil Win
- Kyekyeku
- Kwaku Manu
- Opoku Bilson
Actress of the Year (Kumawood)
- Vivian Jill Lawrence
- Emelia Brobbey
- Tracey Boakye
- Awurama
- Benedicta Gafah
Male Artiste of the Year
- Black Sherif
- Medikal
- King Paluta
- Shatta Wale
- Stonebwoy
Female Artiste of the Year
- Amaarae
- Gyakie
- Moliy
- Piesie Esther
- Wendy Shay
Most Stylish Male Celeb
- KMJ
- Osebo The Zaraman
- Quecy Official
- Stonebwoy
- Wesley Kesse
Social Media Star (YouTube)
- Code Micky
- Gossip 24 (Clement Asamoah)
- Headless YouTuber
- Konnected Minds
- Wode Maya
Social Media Star (TikTok)
- Ama Yeboah
- Chef Abby
- Julia Amoateng
- Presidoo
- Quecy Official
Social Media Star (Diaspora)
- Kofi Gabs (Mr Happiness)
- NDA
- Obaa C
- Ohemaa Connie
- OK Elvis
Sports Personality of the Year
- Abdul Rasheed Saminu
- Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah
- Jordan Ayew
- Mohammed Kudus
- Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah
Comedian Of The Year
- Ama Pokuaa and Asor Yaa
- Ama Yeboah
- Asafo Powers
- Ben South
- Comeddybwoy (Baby Jet)
Dancer Of the Year
- Champion Rollie
- Demzy Baye
- Lisa Quama
- Dancegod Lloyd
- Official Starter
Changemaker Of The Year
- Buz Stop Boys
- Horic Autos
- Ibrahim Mahama
- Nana Tea
- Wendy Boatemaa Ofori
Follow Us
If you have not followed or liked YEN.com.gh pages on social media, for all the trending news in Ghana!
Follow us to also stand the chance of becoming an eligible voter to vote for your favourite entertainer in the YEN Entertainment Awards.
Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and WhatsApp channels (breaking news, fun group)
CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh