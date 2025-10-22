Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

2025 YEN Entertainment Awards: Shatta Wale, Likee, McBrown, Stonebwoy, Wendy Shay, Others Nominated
2025 YEN Entertainment Awards: Shatta Wale, Likee, McBrown, Stonebwoy, Wendy Shay, Others Nominated

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah reviewed by  Samuel Gitonga
  • Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Lisa Quama, Wendy Shay, Ras Nene, and others have bagged nominations for the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards
  • This year's awards, the third edition since its establishment, have many Ghanaian creatives competing in 15 categories
  • Fans can help their favourite stars win by voting for them for FREE on the dedicated website

The 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards (YEAs) nominees were announced on Monday, October 20, 2025, following meticulous work by the awards jury board in selecting contenders across 15 categories.

Shatta Wale, Wendy Shay, and Stonebwoy bag nominations at 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards.
With the nominations released, fans can now cast their votes for their favourite stars to win in their respective categories. Voting opened on Monday, October 20, 2025, and will run until November 20, 2025, giving the public one month to support their preferred entertainers. The voting process is completely free and accessible to all.

Among the high-profile names vying for awards this year are music heavyweights Stonebwoy, Wendy Shay and Shatta Wale, media personality Nana Ama McBrown, dance sensation Lisa Quama, and accomplished actress, among many other talented individuals who made their mark in 2025.

Actor of the Year (English)

  1. Anthony Woode
  2. Adjetey Anang
  3. Aaron Adatsi
  4. Jeffrey Nortey
  5. Melvin Dain

Nominees for YEN Entertainment Awards 2025 Actor of the Year category
Actress of the Year (English)

  1. Naa Ashorkor Doku-Mensah
  2. Selassie Ibrahim
  3. Gloria Sarfo
  4. Beverly Afaglo
  5. Roselyn Ngissah
Nominees for YEN Entertainment Awards 2025 Actress of the Year category.
Actor of the Year (Kumawood)

  1. Ras Nene
  2. Lil Win
  3. Kyekyeku
  4. Kwaku Manu
  5. Opoku Bilson
2025 YEN Entertainment Awards: Shatta Wale, Likee, McBrown, Stonebwoy, Wendy Shay, Others Nominated
Actress of the Year (Kumawood)

  1. Vivian Jill Lawrence
  2. Emelia Brobbey
  3. Tracey Boakye
  4. Awurama
  5. Benedicta Gafah
Male Artiste of the Year

  1. Black Sherif
  2. Medikal
  3. King Paluta
  4. Shatta Wale
  5. Stonebwoy
Nominees for the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards Male Artiste of the Year category.
Female Artiste of the Year

  1. Amaarae
  2. Gyakie
  3. Moliy
  4. Piesie Esther
  5. Wendy Shay
Nominees for the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards Female Artiste of the Year Category.
Most Stylish Male Celeb

  1. KMJ
  2. Osebo The Zaraman
  3. Quecy Official
  4. Stonebwoy
  5. Wesley Kesse
Nominees for the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards Most Stylish Male Celebrity category.
Social Media Star (YouTube)

  1. Code Micky
  2. Gossip 24 (Clement Asamoah)
  3. Headless YouTuber
  4. Konnected Minds
  5. Wode Maya
Nominees for the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards Social Media Star (YouTube) category.
Social Media Star (TikTok)

  1. Ama Yeboah
  2. Chef Abby
  3. Julia Amoateng
  4. Presidoo
  5. Quecy Official
Nominees for the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards Social Media Star (TikTok) category.
Social Media Star (Diaspora)

  1. Kofi Gabs (Mr Happiness)
  2. NDA
  3. Obaa C
  4. Ohemaa Connie
  5. OK Elvis
Nominees for the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards Social Media Star (Diaspora) category.
Sports Personality of the Year

  1. Abdul Rasheed Saminu
  2. Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah
  3. Jordan Ayew
  4. Mohammed Kudus
  5. Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah

Nominees for the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards Sports Personality category.
Comedian Of The Year

  1. Ama Pokuaa and Asor Yaa
  2. Ama Yeboah
  3. Asafo Powers
  4. Ben South
  5. Comeddybwoy (Baby Jet)
Dancer Of the Year

  1. Champion Rollie
  2. Demzy Baye
  3. Lisa Quama
  4. Dancegod Lloyd
  5. Official Starter
Changemaker Of The Year

  1. Buz Stop Boys
  2. Horic Autos
  3. Ibrahim Mahama
  4. Nana Tea
  5. Wendy Boatemaa Ofori
