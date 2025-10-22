Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Lisa Quama, Wendy Shay, Ras Nene, and others have bagged nominations for the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards

This year's awards, the third edition since its establishment, have many Ghanaian creatives competing in 15 categories

Fans can help their favourite stars win by voting for them for FREE on the dedicated website

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards (YEAs) nominees were announced on Monday, October 20, 2025, following meticulous work by the awards jury board in selecting contenders across 15 categories.

Shatta Wale, Wendy Shay, and Stonebwoy bag nominations at 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards. Photo source: @shattawalenima, @wendyshayofficial @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

With the nominations released, fans can now cast their votes for their favourite stars to win in their respective categories. Voting opened on Monday, October 20, 2025, and will run until November 20, 2025, giving the public one month to support their preferred entertainers. The voting process is completely free and accessible to all.

Among the high-profile names vying for awards this year are music heavyweights Stonebwoy, Wendy Shay and Shatta Wale, media personality Nana Ama McBrown, dance sensation Lisa Quama, and accomplished actress, among many other talented individuals who made their mark in 2025.

Actor of the Year (English)

Anthony Woode Adjetey Anang Aaron Adatsi Jeffrey Nortey Melvin Dain

Nominees for YEN Entertainment Awards 2025 Actor of the Year category

Source: Original

Actress of the Year (English)

Naa Ashorkor Doku-Mensah Selassie Ibrahim Gloria Sarfo Beverly Afaglo Roselyn Ngissah

Nominees for YEN Entertainment Awards 2025 Actress of the Year category.

Source: Original

Actor of the Year (Kumawood)

Ras Nene Lil Win Kyekyeku Kwaku Manu Opoku Bilson

2025 YEN Entertainment Awards: Shatta Wale, Likee, McBrown, Stonebwoy, Wendy Shay, Others Nominated

Source: Original

Actress of the Year (Kumawood)

Vivian Jill Lawrence Emelia Brobbey Tracey Boakye Awurama Benedicta Gafah

2025 YEN Entertainment Awards: Shatta Wale, Likee, McBrown, Stonebwoy, Wendy Shay, Others Nominated

Source: Original

Male Artiste of the Year

Black Sherif Medikal King Paluta Shatta Wale Stonebwoy

Nominees for the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards Mle Artiste of the Year category.

Source: Original

Female Artiste of the Year

Amaarae Gyakie Moliy Piesie Esther Wendy Shay

Nominees for the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards Female Artiste of the Year Category.

Source: Original

Most Stylish Male Celeb

KMJ Osebo The Zaraman Quecy Official Stonebwoy Wesley Kesse

Nominees for the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards Most Stylish Male Celebrity category.

Source: Original

Social Media Star (YouTube)

Code Micky Gossip 24 (Clement Asamoah) Headless YouTuber Konnected Minds Wode Maya

Nominees for the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards Social Media Star (YouTube) category.

Source: Original

Social Media Star (TikTok)

Ama Yeboah Chef Abby Julia Amoateng Presidoo Quecy Official

Nominees for the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards Social Media Star (TikTok) category.

Source: Original

Social Media Star (Diaspora)

Kofi Gabs (Mr Happiness) NDA Obaa C Ohemaa Connie OK Elvis

Nominees for the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards Social Media Star (Diaspora) category.

Source: Original

Sports Personality of the Year

Abdul Rasheed Saminu Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah Jordan Ayew Mohammed Kudus Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah

Nominees for the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards Sports Personality category.

Source: Instagram

Comedian Of The Year

Ama Pokuaa and Asor Yaa Ama Yeboah Asafo Powers Ben South Comeddybwoy (Baby Jet)

2025 YEN Entertainment Awards: Shatta Wale, Likee, McBrown, Stonebwoy, Wendy Shay, Others Nominated

Source: Original

Dancer Of the Year

Champion Rollie Demzy Baye Lisa Quama Dancegod Lloyd Official Starter

2025 YEN Entertainment Awards: Shatta Wale, Likee, McBrown, Stonebwoy, Wendy Shay, Others Nominated

Source: Original

Changemaker Of The Year

Buz Stop Boys Horic Autos Ibrahim Mahama Nana Tea Wendy Boatemaa Ofori

2025 YEN Entertainment Awards: Shatta Wale, Likee, McBrown, Stonebwoy, Wendy Shay, Others Nominated

Source: Original

Follow Us

If you have not followed or liked YEN.com.gh pages on social media, for all the trending news in Ghana!

Follow us to also stand the chance of becoming an eligible voter to vote for your favourite entertainer in the YEN Entertainment Awards.

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and WhatsApp channels (breaking news, fun group)

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh