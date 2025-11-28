Buz Stop Boys won the prestigious Changemaker of the Year award at the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards

The youth-led sanitation movement Buz Stop Boys was honoured with the prestigious Changemaker of the Year award at the fourth YEN Entertainment Awards on November 25, 2025.

Buz Stop Boys wins the prestigious Changemaker of the Year award at the 2025 YEN Entertainment Awards.

The accolade, sponsored by CompuGhana, recognised the group's tireless efforts to make Ghana a clean hub for its citizens.

It has been the Buz Stop Boys vision to transform Ghana's urban landscapes through grassroots cleanups into the best clean version of itself.

Their act alone has earned them a spot among heavyweights like Stonebwoy, Nana Ama McBrown, and Black Sherif in the night's roster of winners.

The awards, organised by YEN.com.gh, highlighted 15 categories blending entertainment flair with societal contributions.

The foundation of Buz Stop Boys

The Buz Stop Boys was founded in July 2024 by civil engineer Heneba Kwadwo Safo in Accra.

It started as a modest five-person initiative inspired by Safo's grandfather, Apostle Dr Engineer Sadanka, who instilled the ethos of 'service to mankind as service to God.'

The Buz Stop Boys started their non-monetary service with shovels and brooms to tackle roadside rubbish; now it has ballooned into a movement of over 40 volunteers, ranging from midwives and carpenters to military officers.

The group, officially registered as a non-governmental organisation, promotes a 'Clean Green Environment' (CGEn) through volunteerism. They use social media to document cleanups and challenge mindsets on sanitation.

They span throughout cities like Accra, Kumasi, Cape Coast, and Tamale.

Impact of 2025 YEA winner Buz Stop Boys

The impact of the Buz Stop Boys is quite visible across the streets of Ghana. In 2024 alone, they cleared tons of waste from hotspots like Agbogbloshie Scrap Market during National Sanitation Day.

They are most times responsible for prepping venues for major events, including Stonebwoy's Bhim Fest, where they allegedly toiled from 4 am to haul away festival debris.

High-profile endorsements have fueled their progress and growth. YEN.com.gh had earlier reported how President John Dramani Mahama and Dancehall star, Shatta Wale donated GH¢80,000 for a waste compaction machine.

Also, travel vlogger Wode Maya raised GH¢20,000 via street streams; and Zoomlion CEO Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong pledged ongoing support amid national sanitation debates. Even MTN Ghana named them 2025 Heroes of Change winners for Sustainability and Transformation.

