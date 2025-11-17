Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Abigail Salami’s Beautiful Sisters Display Dancing Skills in Resurfaced Video Amid DNA Saga
Celebrities

Abigail Salami’s Beautiful Sisters Display Dancing Skills in Resurfaced Video Amid DNA Saga

by  Godwin Nii Armah Okine
3 min read
  • A resurfaced TikTok video showing Abigail Salami dancing with her sisters has gone viral amid the ongoing DNA scandal involving her late husband’s family
  • The family of Samuel Aboagye dragged his US-based widow to court over her alleged refusal to present their daughter for a DNA test to ascertain her paternity
  • Samuel Aboagye, a former National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Obuasi East, died in the August 6 helicopter crash

ATTENTION: Help Shape the Future of Yen — Leave Feedback and Win Copywriting Course Access.

A resurfaced video of Samuel Aboagye’s wife, Abigail Salami, and her sisters has sparked online conversations amid the trending DNA scandal.

Abigail Salami, Abigail Salami family, Abigail Salami sisters, Abigail Salami DNA, Samuel Aboagye, Abigail Salami daughter
Abiail Salami dances with her two beautiful sisters in a resurfaced video amid her ongoing DNA saga with her late husband's family. Image credit: @abigailsalami7
Source: TikTok

Abigail Salami grabbed headlines in Ghana on November 11, 2025, when it abruptly emerged that she had been dragged before the Obuasi District Court by her late husband’s family.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Don Summer One, Angel 96.1 FM's court correspondent, Chukwu Joseph, shared exclusive details of the case, which had been ongoing on the blind side of the public.

Read also

Family announces candlelight night to honour 23-year-old stampede victim, Priscila Nyamalor

He stated that the controversy erupted when the government requested DNA samples from immediate family members to test for the remains of the victims of the August 6 helicopter crash.

JOIN IN: Tell Us What You Think About Yen.com.gh and Unlock a Chance to Learn Copywriting for Free.

Samuel Aboagye, a former National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Obuasi East, was one of eight people who died when their helicopter crashed into the Sikaman Forest.

Salami allegedly refused to provide her daughter for the test on two occasions, apparently raising suspicion within the family, who dragged her to court seeking an order for the test to be carried.

According to reports, the late Samuel Aboagye’s widow also filed a motion at the same court seeking to block the DNA test from being carried out.

Abigail Salami dances with her sisters

In a resurfaced video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Gist for Life, the controversial US-based nurse displayed her dancing skills alongside her two siblings.

The trio were in a happy mood as they danced to a song before a camera, jockeying for position to get the most prominent shot.

Read also

El Wak stampede: Mother of Peace Kportivi mourns, shares plans her daughter made for the family, video

The video went viral on social media as it surfaced amid the controversial saga involving Abigail Salami and her late husband’s family.

Below is the TikTok video of Abigail Salami dancing with her siblings.

Samuel Aboagye’s family speaks on DNA saga

After the first court date involving Samuel Aboagye’s family and his widow, the late politician’s brother also spoke publicly about the reason for the legal tussle.

He said that Aboagye had doubts about the child’s paternity before he passed away, which had made the family insistent on finding out the truth.

Samuel Aboagye’s mother also said in another interview that her son suspected his wife of engaging in an affair with another man, supposedly a Member of Parliament (MP) in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Below is the Tiktok video of the late politician's mother speaking on the DNA saga.

Samuel Aboagye, Samuel Aboagye mother, Samuel Aboagye wife, Abigail Salami, Samuel Aboagye widow, Samuel Aboagye DNA
Samuel Aboagye's mother addresses their family's ongoing court case against her late son's widow, Abigail Salami. Image credit: @abigailsalami7, @_omarforeigner, @gossips24tv
Source: TikTok

Stephen Amoah denies being Abigail Salami’s lover

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nhyiaeso MP, Stephen Amoah denied reports that he was Abigail Salami’s lover and father of her daughter.

Read also

Samuel Aboagye’s mother opens up on DNA scandal, shares details of alleged MP involved, video

In an interview, he slammed media personality Blakk Rasta for circulating the rumours and vowed to take legal action for defamation of character.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Godwin Nii Armah Okine avatar

Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh

Hot: