A resurfaced TikTok video showing Abigail Salami dancing with her sisters has gone viral amid the ongoing DNA scandal involving her late husband’s family

The family of Samuel Aboagye dragged his US-based widow to court over her alleged refusal to present their daughter for a DNA test to ascertain her paternity

Samuel Aboagye, a former National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Obuasi East, died in the August 6 helicopter crash

A resurfaced video of Samuel Aboagye’s wife, Abigail Salami, and her sisters has sparked online conversations amid the trending DNA scandal.

Abiail Salami dances with her two beautiful sisters in a resurfaced video amid her ongoing DNA saga with her late husband's family. Image credit: @abigailsalami7

Source: TikTok

Abigail Salami grabbed headlines in Ghana on November 11, 2025, when it abruptly emerged that she had been dragged before the Obuasi District Court by her late husband’s family.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Don Summer One, Angel 96.1 FM's court correspondent, Chukwu Joseph, shared exclusive details of the case, which had been ongoing on the blind side of the public.

He stated that the controversy erupted when the government requested DNA samples from immediate family members to test for the remains of the victims of the August 6 helicopter crash.

Samuel Aboagye, a former National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Obuasi East, was one of eight people who died when their helicopter crashed into the Sikaman Forest.

Salami allegedly refused to provide her daughter for the test on two occasions, apparently raising suspicion within the family, who dragged her to court seeking an order for the test to be carried.

According to reports, the late Samuel Aboagye’s widow also filed a motion at the same court seeking to block the DNA test from being carried out.

Abigail Salami dances with her sisters

In a resurfaced video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Gist for Life, the controversial US-based nurse displayed her dancing skills alongside her two siblings.

The trio were in a happy mood as they danced to a song before a camera, jockeying for position to get the most prominent shot.

The video went viral on social media as it surfaced amid the controversial saga involving Abigail Salami and her late husband’s family.

Below is the TikTok video of Abigail Salami dancing with her siblings.

Samuel Aboagye’s family speaks on DNA saga

After the first court date involving Samuel Aboagye’s family and his widow, the late politician’s brother also spoke publicly about the reason for the legal tussle.

He said that Aboagye had doubts about the child’s paternity before he passed away, which had made the family insistent on finding out the truth.

Samuel Aboagye’s mother also said in another interview that her son suspected his wife of engaging in an affair with another man, supposedly a Member of Parliament (MP) in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Below is the Tiktok video of the late politician's mother speaking on the DNA saga.

Samuel Aboagye's mother addresses their family's ongoing court case against her late son's widow, Abigail Salami. Image credit: @abigailsalami7, @_omarforeigner, @gossips24tv

Source: TikTok

Stephen Amoah denies being Abigail Salami’s lover

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nhyiaeso MP, Stephen Amoah denied reports that he was Abigail Salami’s lover and father of her daughter.

In an interview, he slammed media personality Blakk Rasta for circulating the rumours and vowed to take legal action for defamation of character.

Source: YEN.com.gh