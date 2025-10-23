A touching video of the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings warmly greeting Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Asantehemaa’s funeral has gone viral after her death

The former First Lady, escorted by her son Kimathi, appeared radiant and full of life as she paid her respects at the Manhyia Palace, showing no signs of ill health

The resurfaced footage has left many Ghanaians emotional, with commenters describing the moment as an unknowing farewell between the duo

Footage of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings interacting with Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II surfaces after her death.

Nana Konadu passed away on October 23, 2025, stirring sorrow among Ghanaians.

She reportedly fell ill and was rushed to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, also known as Ridge Hospital, where she died at the age of 76.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' death occurred abruptly, as she had attended numerous public events in the weeks and months before her passing and looked to be in good shape.

Nana Konadu’s appearance at Asantehemaa’s funeral resurfaces

Following her tragic passing, a video of one of her last public appearances at the Manhyia Palace has resurfaced.

In the video, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings was seen attending the final funeral rites, or Dote Yie, of the late Asanehemaa.

In a moment that went viral at the time, she was helped by her son, Kimathi, who walked her up to the dais to enable her meet with the Otumfuo.

She exchanged warm greetings with the Asante monarch, who is her cousin, before walking back to take her place among the guests at the funeral.

Nana Konadu appeared to be her usual vibrant self and displayed no weakness or infirmity.

The TikTok video of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is below.

Reactions to Nana Konadu at Asantehemaa’s funeral

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the video of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings attending the Asantehemaa’s funeral a few weeks before her death.

NaNa KiNg🤴SiKaDwA 💚🖤💛 said:

"Oh, so she was giving Otumfuo goodbye 😭😭😭😭."

Marilove ❤️🥰🥰🙏 wrote:

"Same thought when I heard the news! 🤔😭."

Obey commented:

"Hm,m death is not selective, if your time due, you will pass on, here is not a permanent place for human beings💔. RIP🙏,"

