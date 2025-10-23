The President of Ghana has eulogised the memory of the former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

In a video, he expressed sorrow over her passing at the age of 76 and held a moment of silence in her honour

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings died at the Ridge Hospital in Accra on October 23, 2025, at the age of 76

President John Mahama has also broken his silence on the passing of the former First Lady.



In a video that has gone viral and was sighted on the Facebook page of UTV Ghana, the President, speaking at the swearing-in of some justices of the court, confirmed that the family of the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings had informed him of her passing.

The President, who appeared sad and spoke in a low tone, expressed deep sorrow over her death.

A moment of silence was held in her honour as he bid her farewell.

“This afternoon, I received a delegation of the children of our late mother, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, to inform me about her untimely and unfortunate passing. I asked that we rise and observe a moment of silence in her memory. May the Almighty God grant her peaceful rest in His bosom. Thank you. Amen,” he said in the video.

The former First Lady died at the Ridge Hospital in Accra on October 23, 2025, at the age of 76.



Rawlings family speaks

The family of the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings has broken its silence on the passing of the former First Lady.

Addressing journalists at her residence in Accra, the head of the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings’ family, Oheneba Akwasi Abeyie, expressed that the 76-year-old was no more.

He confirmed earlier reports that Nana Konadu passed away at the hospital after feeling unwell at home earlier in the morning.



“Earlier this morning, Her Excellency Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings felt unwell and was subsequently admitted to the Ridge Hospital. Unfortunately, she passed on,” he said.



He added that the family had officially informed President John Dramani Mahama and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II about the former First Lady’s demise.

The family head appealed to the media and Ghanaians to respect their privacy during this difficult time.

Present at the press conference were the late former First Lady’s four children, Zanetor, Kimathi, Amina, and Yaa Asantewaa.

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated a lot of reactions.

Watch the video below:



