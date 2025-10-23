A resurfaced video showed Nana Konadu and her daughter Zanetor dancing joyfully at a vibrant public event

The late former first lady moved energetically to music as her daughter mirrored her joy with a bright smile

Another throwback clip captured Nana Konadu dancing to “Get Down on It” as JJ Rawlings watched from behind

As the nation mourns the passing of the former first lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, a resurfaced video showcased a joyful moment between the deceased and her daughter.

In a video spotted on social media by YEN.com.gh, Nana Konadu and her daughter, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, were dancing and radiating life, showcasing the unbreakable bond between mother and daughter.

The video, taken at what appears to be a public event, featured Nana Konadu and Zanetor adorned in colorful traditional attire, moving gracefully to the rhythm of music.

The scene depicted celebration and camaraderie as other individuals were equally dressed in vibrant outfits.

Nana Konadu, known for her dynamic presence, was seen engaging energetically, while Zanetor, a medical doctor and politician in her own right, mirrored her mother's enthusiasm with a bright smile.

Watch the video below:

Nana Konadu vibing to highlife music

In a similar nostalgic throwback video circulating online, the late former first lady was also captured dancing with vigor and joy to a lively tune.

The song "Get Down on It" by Kool & The Gang was playing at the event, and Nana Konadu could be visibly seen singing along and dancing.

Her husband, JJ Rawlings, could be seen sitting behind her while observing the scenery.

Watch the video below:

These moments, now shared widely online, serve as a beautiful memory of Nana Konadu, who passed away recently, leaving a significant void in the hearts of many Ghanaians.

Reactions to Nana Konadu's resurfaced dance videos

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the moments on X.

@KafuiKwami said:

"Chairman dey the back dey admire. If you be man, near her."

@joojobryte wrote:

"Papa Jay steadily watching from afar."

@IcemanGotmarri1 commented:

"Your man was sitting tight in the corner watching his wife's moves."

