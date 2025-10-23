The former First Lady of Ghana, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, has passed away at the age of 76.

Former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' final public appearances emerge after her demise.

Reports indicated that the founder of the National Democratic Party (NDP) died while on admission for treatment at the Ridge Hospital in Accra on Thursday, October 23, 2025. The cause of her death is still unknown.

The news of her demise was confirmed by a member of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) and government appointee to YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview. Her family has yet to release a public statement.

Multiple local media outlets have also announced the news of her sudden passing. Many Ghanaians have also taken to social media to mourn her demise.

Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' final public appearances

Following the news of her demise, footage of Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' final public appearances has emerged on social media.

In a video recently shared by event MC, MC Manye, on her official TikTok page, the former First Lady was seen as one of the few guests at a wedding.

In the video, Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings beamed with a smile as she watched the MC entertain her and other attendees before the commencement of the ceremony.

She later joined MC Manye as they danced Borborbor, the traditional dance of the Ewe people in the Volta Region of Ghana and the southern part of Togo.

Before the wedding event, the former First Lady was seen at the funeral service for the late Mrs Elizabeth Agyeiwaa Mensah, the mother of Engineer Atta Poku and wife of the late former Kumasi Mayor Nana Akwasi Agyemang Okumkom, in the Ashanti Region on Thursday, October 9, 2025.

She attended the solemn event with her daughter, Amina Rawlings.

A video showed her on her feet, singing a hymn with others while she sat beside former President John Agyekum Kufuor inside the church.

The video of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings at the funeral service is below:

The video of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings at the wedding ceremony is below:

