Children of the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings appeared heartbroken as they visited the Jubilee House to officially inform the President of their mother’s death

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings was visibly grief-stricken as she walked arm-in-arm with an elderly relative, while her brother Kimathi Rawlings also looked downcast

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings reportedly died at the Ridge Hospital in Accra on October 23, 2025, after she was transported there following a short illness

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The children of the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings appeared devastated as they were seen for the first time following their mother’s death.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' children struggle with grief as they visit the Jubilee House to inform the President of their mother's death. Image credit: @joy997, DailyViewGH, @switchfocus

Source: Instagram

Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, died at the Ridge Hospital in Accra on October 23, 2025. She was 76.

A high-level National Democratic Congress (NDC) executive and government appointee confirmed news of the passing to YEN.com.gh earlier on October 23.

"The sad news happened a while ago at the Ridge Hospital in Accra," the executive noted.

The former first lady’s death was also confirmed by several state news agencies, including the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings was the wife of Ghana’s longest serving head of state, Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings, who was president from December 31, 1981, tilll January 7, 2001.

Nana Konadu’s children devastated following her death

Following confirmation of her death, immediate members of the Rawlings family visited the Jubilee House to officially inform the President of the news.

Korle Klottey Member of Parliament (MP), Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings, and her brother, Kimathi Rawlings, were seen in a video departing the Jubilee House.

Both looked devastated over the tragic news, with Zanetor in evident difficulty as she battled with her grief.

She walked arm-in-arm with an elderly relative as they relied on each other for support.

The Instagram video of the Rawlings children at the Presidency is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh