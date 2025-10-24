Eazzy Breaks Silence on Her Growing Family With Fella Makafui's Ex-Husband Medikal
- Singer Mildred Ashong, popularly known as Eazzy, has spoken for the first time after welcoming a baby boy with Medikal
- The famous songstress gave birth a few weeks after she celebrated her thirty-ninth birthday in August
- Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after she posted a video of herself at the hospital on Facebook
Ghanaian female musician Mildred Ashong, popularly known as Eazzy, has posted for the first time after giving birth.
The baby mama of Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, also known as Medikal, welcomed a handsome baby boy on October 16, 2025.
Eazzy and Medikal welcome a baby boy
Former Big Brother Africa housemate and new mom Eazzy has shared a video of herself interacting with nurses after giving birth.
The 39-year-old mother of Space Frimpong gave birth at Malikem Hospital in Accra, just months after Medikal confirmed their relationship.
In the viral video, the new celebrity mother thanked the nurses for their excellent care during her antenatal and postnatal visits.
The hospital staff presented Medikal’s baby mama with balloons to celebrate her new life as a mother.
The Facebook video is below:
Ghanaians react as nurses give Eazzy balloons
Some social media users praised the health professionals in the comments for their professionalism and excellent communication skills. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
Adjoa Fosuah stated:
"Congratulations."
Patrick Arhin stated:
"Congratulations, baby mama."
Huago Nehemiah Tetteh stated:
"Will they do this for an ordinary patient.. No? A daily reminder is to always have money in this life."
Kakra Osei Quohi Kuffour stated:
"Stealing MDK nd u still post des? Eeii Eazzy enny3 easy ma Fella koraa ooh."
Broda James stated:
"Congratulations Eazzy."
The Instagram video of Medikal holding his newborn son with Eazzy is below:
Eazzy joins popular pregnancy dance challenge
The Ghanaian songstress, who has released over twenty songs, has inspired many expectant mothers with her beautiful dance video.
In the video, she sported her boyfriend Medikal's designer clothes while flaunting her baby bump, which was painted like a bear.
In the same video, the Too Risky hitmaker was seen lovingly rubbing Eazzy's baby bump as they awaited the arrival of their baby.
The Instagram video of Eazzy dancing with her baby bump is below:
Medikal's girlfriend Eazzy flaunts her baby bump
Singer Eazzy didn’t disappoint with her followers and fashion lovers with her maternity looks during her first pregnancy.
The youthful-looking musician nearly broke the internet with her white long-sleeve gown for her pregnancy photoshoot.
The style influencer looked elegant with her long, lustrous hairstyle and subtle makeup as she posed with her baby daddy.
The Instagram photos of Medikal's girlfriend Eazzy's official pregnancy photoshoot are below:
Fella Makafui drops prophecy about ex-husband Medikal
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui, who allegedly made a prophecy about her ex-husband Medikal's future.
The YOLO star and fashion entrepreneur spoke about the power of karma after Medikal flaunted his newborn on Instagram.
Some social media users criticised her for allegedly taking Medikal away from Sister Derby.
