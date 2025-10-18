YOLO star Precious Fella Makafui has raised concerns with her latest post on X after singer Eazzy welcomed a baby boy

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has made headlines after sharing a cryptic message on the X platform.

This came after her ex-husband, Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly called Medikal, and his girlfriend, Eazzy, welcomed a baby boy.

Fella Makafui allegedly drops prophecy about Medikal

Fella Makafui has emphasised the theme of karma, stating that every decision, whether good or bad, carries consequences.

She expressed her belief that the universe has a way of rewarding virtuous individuals while ensuring that those who harm others ultimately face the repercussions of their actions.

This message appeared to resonate deeply with her current sentiments, especially following the spectacle of her ex-husband's new relationship and family updates.

Background on the Fella Makafui and Medikal Divorce

The separation between Fella Makafui and Medikal was the talk of the town, which was pregnant with lots of controversy.

Too Risky hitmaker Medikal has openly shared details about their tumultuous split, explaining that he experienced severe physical and emotional strain.

Allegations include instances of physical conflict, property damage, and even police involvement, leading Medikal to clarify the dynamics of their relationship publicly.

Medikal claims Fella Makafui assaulted him

Medikal claimed that Fella Makafui physically assaulted him multiple times, citing an incident where she allegedly threw tea at him, struck him on the head, and damaged his belongings at their shared residence in East Legon.

According to several reports, disputes arose over the ownership of their East Legon home, where Medikal asserted he was the sole financier and builder, albeit putting Fella's name on the property for the sake of their daughter.

In March 2024, Medikal publicly declared on social media that Fella was "no more my wife; she is my baby mother, we are co-parenting now," a significant shift in their relationship status.

By May 2024, Fella Makafui confirmed they had mutually agreed to dissolve their four-year marriage, asserting that she was seeking legal measures to establish a protective and structured co-parenting arrangement for their daughter, Island Frimpong.

Timeline of Fella Makafui and Medikal's relationship

The relationship between Fella Makafui and Medikal has evolved over several years, marked by key milestones:

Year Description Late 2018 The couple began dating publicly, following Medikal's breakup with singer Sister Derby. Their new relationship sparked a wave of online drama, with both ex and current partners tossing shade at each other on social media. 2019-2020 Fella Makafui and Medikal's romance was characterised by lavish displays of affection, including extravagant gifts like luxury cars and vacations, which continuously made headlines and captured the public's interest. March 2020 Fella and Medikal tied the knot in a private traditional ceremony, solidifying their commitment to one another. August 2020 The couple welcomed their daughter, Island Frimpong, bringing further joy and excitement to their lives.

May 2024 Fella Makafui confirmed the divorce

Old photo of Fella Makafui and Makafui when they were legally married in 2020. Photo credit: @fellamakafui.

Medikal and Eazzy welcome a baby boy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian musician Medikal and Eazzy, born Mildred Ashong, who welcomed their first child together.

Popular songstress Eazzy has caused a stir as she shared a hilarious pregnancy dance video on her Instagram page.

Ghanaian actress and businesswoman Akuapem Poloo and others have commented on Medikal's girlfriend's video.

