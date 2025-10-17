Ghanaian musician Mildred Ashong, popularly known as Eazzy has taken over the internet with her pregnancy photoshoot

The beautiful girlfriend of rapper Medikal looked gorgeous as she stepped out in a stylish outfit

Some social media users have congratulated Eazzy as she prepares to welcome her first child

Ghanaian musician Mildred Ashong, popularly known as Eazzy, has flaunted her baby bump on Instagram.

The former Big Brother Africa housemate looked gorgeous in a two-piece ensemble during the rare photoshoot outside Ghana.

Heavily pregnant Eazzy and rapper Medikal are allegedly expecting their first child together after he divorced Fella Makafui. Photo credit: @switchfocus.

Singer Eazzy flaunts her baby bump

Ghanaian songstress Eazzy, who has released over 21 songs, including her hit track "Wengeze," has taken over the internet with her pregnancy photos.

The heavily pregnant style influencer looked effortlessly chic in a black crop top that showcased her baby bump.

She styled her look with a stylish faded crop blazer and perfectly fitted jeans while modelling in designer sneakers.

The expectant mother went makeup-free for the first time, highlighting her natural beauty and sporting a beautiful braided hairstyle. To complete her look, Eazzy carried a large black tote bag to hold all her essentials.

The Instagram photo of Singer Eazzy announcing her pregnancy is below:

Eazzy receives roses on her birthday

Ghanaian singer Eazzy also showed off her expensive birthday presents from her new partner on Instagram.

She looked classy as always in a white bodycon dress and cleverly hid her glowing baby bump with a bouquet while posing for the photoshoot.

Ghanaian musician Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, commented on Eazzy's birthday photos.

The Instagram photos of singer Eazzy celebrating her birthday in August 2025 are below:

Eazzy shows off her engagement ring

Medikal and Eazzy, have grabbed attention after photos of them spending time together emerged online.

The former Lynx Entertainment signee, Eazzy, looked madly in love as she flaunted her expensive ring in front of the camera.

Singer Eazzy spends time with Medikal before announcing her pregnancy. Photo credit: @Eazzy

Eazzy’s ring has become the talk of the town after Medikal ended his marriage to YOLO star and businesswoman Fella Makafui.

For the 2025 Mother’s Day celebration, Medikal chose to celebrate his girlfriend while snubbing his ex-wife and baby mama, Fella Makafui.

The TikTok video of Eazzy and Medikal bonding is below:

Medikal confirms he is dating Eazzy

In an exclusive interview with Andy Dosty, Ghanaian rapper Medikal confirmed that he has a new girlfriend.

He disclosed that he is in a relationship with singer Eazzy but refused to reveal the exact date they started dating.

Medikal explained that he reached out to her on Instagram, things worked out smoothly, and they have been together since.

The father of one added that Eazzy was his “lost rib” he had been searching for all these years.

The Facebook video of Medikal gushing over Eazzy is below:

Medikal's ex-wife flaunts her baby

