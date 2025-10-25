Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings, the son of Ghana’s former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, has gone viral after her demise

The oil and gas expert has continued to capture the attention of many with his charismatic presence

Some social media users have suggested that Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings would like to continue his late dad's legacy

Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings has made headlines once again after the passing of his mother, the former First Lady of Ghana, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

The expert in oil and gas, who bears a striking resemblance to his late father, former President Jerry John Rawlings, has impressed many after videos surfaced online of him coordinating affairs following his mother’s passing.

Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings mourns his mom

Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings, named after Kenyan freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi, has garnered praise for his maturity during this difficult time.

He appeared dignified in a stylish white, crisp long-sleeve shirt and designer suit as the family head, Oheneba Akwesi Abayie, made the official announcement.

Amina Agyeman-Rawlings moved Ghanaians to tears as she wept uncontrollably in a trending video, while Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings consoled her.

Ghanaian politician Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings remained composed, as always, rocking a stylish ensemble.

Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings weds a white woman

Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings has always kept his private life away from the spotlight of social media.

The youngest son of the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings married the love of his life in a private ceremony, attended by his three beautiful sisters, his late mother, and other family members.

The happy groom danced joyfully with his young and gorgeous bride, who turned heads in her white, floor-sweeping wedding gown.

Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings meets Otumfuo

Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings spent more time with his late mother in 2025, as they made public appearances together.

The late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings and her children paid homage to His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, during the Asantehemaa’s dɔte yie on September 18, 2025.

The outspoken youth leader looked dapper in a black ensemble as he joined Asanteman and dignitaries from around the world to bid farewell to Nana Konadu Yiadom III, the late Queen Mother of Asanteman.

Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings campaigns for John Mahama

While Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings has yet to make his political aspirations public, the son of the former president is an eloquent speaker, much like his elder sister.

Kimathi joined his sister, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, the Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey, at a rally in Accra for the NDC’s flagbearer, former President John Dramani Mahama.

The NDC Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, introduced Kimathi on stage. Together with his sister, he energised the crowd with a series of NDC chants.

Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings attends with Nana Konadu

Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings and his late mother were inseparable, according to close friends and relatives.

The oil and gas expert looked dashing in a white long-sleeve kaftan and matching trousers as he attended the Glitz Africa Awards.

The late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the star-studded event.

Who is Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings?

Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings, the only son of Ghana’s late former President Jerry John Rawlings and former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, stands out as the quiet professional in one of Ghana’s most celebrated political families.

Born in Accra in the 1980s, Kimathi is the youngest of four children and the only male among his sisters, Dr Zanetor, Yaa Asantewaa, and Amina Agyeman-Rawlings.

Educated at Morning Star School and North Ridge Lyceum in Accra, Kimathi later attended Millfield School in the United Kingdom before earning a Bachelor of Science degree in International Business from Aston University in Birmingham.

His academic path led him into the oil and gas sector, where he completed professional courses in petroleum negotiation and production management at MDT International in Aberdeen, Scotland.

Today, Kimathi works in the energy industry, reportedly serving as a Commercial and Portfolio Advisor with the multinational company Eni.

His career focuses on petroleum negotiations, corporate finance, and energy portfolio management.

