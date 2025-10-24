Kojo Antwi and his family visit Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' house to grieve with her family

Videos showed the highlife legend with his wife, Rocklyn, and young son, Terrence, arriving at the premises

Kojo Antwi's rare public appearance with his family has triggered many reactions from fans on social media

Veteran Ghanaian highlife musician Kojo Antwi and his family have visited the residence of the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings following her demise on Thursday, October 23, 2025.

The former First Lady died at the age of 76 at Ridge Hospital after being admitted for medical treatment.

In a press briefing after the NDP party founder's death, the head of her family and Akomfuohene of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Oheneba Akwasi Abeyie, shared that she was immediately rushed to the hospital after falling ill in the morning.

President John Dramani Mahama declared three days of national mourning following her demise.

On Friday, October 24, 2025, prominent Ghanaian political figures, including Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, former President Nana Akufo-Addo, and other members of the NPP, visited the late Nana Konadu's residence to commiserate with the grieving family and sign the book of condolences.

Kojo Antwi and family visit Agyeman-Rawlings' house

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Kojo Antwi was seen arriving at the residence of the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings with his wife, Rocklyn, his young son, Terrence Ohene Antwi, and renowned media personality and fashionista, KKD.

They were ushered inside the premises to offer their condolences to the late former First Lady's bereaved family and pay their respects.

Kojo Antwi and his family were later seen shaking the hands of the late Nana Konadu's four children, Zanetor, Kimathi, Yaa Asantewaa and Amina, who were in a sombre mood while seated at the solemn gathering.

The veteran highlife musician and his family's visit to the late politician's house marked a rare public sighting.

The Daade Anoma hitmaker recently introduced his Terrence to the world for the first time. On Wednesday, September 24, 2025, he shared photos of them to celebrate his birthday.

The videos of Kojo Antwi and his family visiting Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' house to mourn her demise are below:

Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' sister mourns her demise

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' sister also visited her residence at Ridge following her sudden demise.

In a video, the late former First Lady's sister was seen arriving at the residence with another family member.

The elderly woman wept uncontrollably and had to be consoled by her relative as they stood in front of the entrance of the house.

Nana Konadu's sister tearfully expressed that she could not enter the premises as she continued to deal with the loss of her sibling.

She also cautioned the bloggers who had gathered at the entrance of the house against taking photos or videos of her in her emotional state before she and her relative entered the premises after a military man opened the gate for them.

The video of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' sister weeping at her residence is below:

Kojo Antwi and his family stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Azigi commented:

"The headgear family."

Queen Beth wrote:

"Please, our mother, if u get there, tell Lumba what’s happening at his back for us wai. Thank you, Ma."

S A Kojo said:

"Auntie Rocklyn."

