Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca, visited the Ridge residence of the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings to mourn with the family

A video of the visit showed the ex-President consoling Zanetor and Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings after their mother’s passing in an emotional moment

Social media users shared varying reactions to the video, with many Ghanaians praising Akufo-Addo over his kind gesture

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo won plaudits on social media after graciously consoling Zanetor and Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings over their mother’s tragic death.

Former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings sadly passed away on October 23, 2025, at the age of 76.

She reportedly fell ill and was rushed to the Ridge Hospital in Accra where she succumbed to her ailment.

Zanetor and Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings, two of the late first lady’s children, were seen not long after their mother’s death looking devastated.

They visited the seat of government at the Jubilee House to inform President John Dramani Mahama of their mother’s demise and were seen afterwards in evident difficulty as they battled grief.

Below is the Instagram video of the Rawlings children at the Presidency to announce their mother’s tragic death.

Nana Akufo-Addo consoles grieving Rawlings’ children

After Nana Konadu’s tragic death, numerous prominent Ghanaians visited their residence in Ridge, Accra, to pay their respects and express their condolences.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was seen at the home in the company of his wife, Rebecca, and other prominent New Patriotic Party (NPP) officials.

Nana Akufo-Addo could be seen greeting members of the Rawlings’ family who had gathered at the home to mourn the loss of their beloved relative.

In a touching moment, the former President consoled Zanetor as he gave her a quick hug and shared some words of comfort.

He also comforted Kimathi as they firmly shook hands and could be heard sharing consoling words and advice about taking charge of the family's affairs.

The emotional moment departed from the known stern nature of Ghana’s two-term former leader.

It was also significant as he spent much of his political career as a fierce critic of former President Jerry John Rawlings, Nana Konadu’s late husband and Ghana’s longest serving head of state, having been in power from December 1981 to January 2001.

The TikTok video of Akufo-Addo consoling the Rawlings’ children at their residence is below.

Akufo-Addo pays tribute to Nana Konadu

In a Facebook post, Nana Akufo-Addo stated that he and his wife, Rebecca, were deeply saddened by the passing of Ghana's longest-serving First Lady.

He described the founder of the 31st December Women's Movement as a role model for women in Africa and especially Ghana and praised her for her sense of humour.

