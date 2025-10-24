The late Nana Konadu's youngest daughter, Amina Agyeman-Rawlings, has made many Ghanaians teary-eyed

The petroleum law expert couldn't keep calm after her mother passed away on October 23, 2025

Some social media users have commented on Amina Agyeman-Rawlings' rare photos on Instagram

Amina Agyeman-Rawlings, the youngest daughter of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings and the late former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, is one of Ghana's leading legal experts.

Despite being a member of Ghana's first family, Amina has kept a low profile for over 20 years and occasionally makes appearances at family events.

Amina Agyeman-Rawlings weeps as the family head announces her mom, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings's demise. Photo credit: @ameyawdebrah.

Amina Agyeman-Rawlings in African Print Dress

Amina, the third child of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, has captivated many with her simple yet elegant style.

When the news of her mother's passing was announced, she was seen wearing a chic African print dress. Her natural hairstyle complemented the ensemble, and she caught attention with her stylish flat shoes.

However, her recent emotional public appearances after her mother's passing have touched many Ghanaians. She was seen crying uncontrollably as she mourned the loss of her beloved mother.

Amina Agyeman-Rawlings pays tribute at dad's funeral

Amina, who has been described as the face of the future generation, was among those who honoured her late father, President Jerry John Rawlings, at his state funeral.

She read a moving tribute on behalf of her late mother, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings. At the funeral, Amina redefined funeral attire with her black long-sleeve blazer and matching black skirt.

She completed her look with black-designed high heels, embodying elegance as she offered comfort and support to her family during this difficult time.

Amina Agyeman-Rawlings at the Asantehene’s 25th Anniversary Dinner

Amina, along with her siblings Dr Zanetor, Yaa Asantewaa, and Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings, graced the Asantehene’s 25th Anniversary dinner in stylish outfits.

Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings and Kimathi attend an event in Burkina Faso. Photo credit: @myjoyonline.

The gorgeous and intelligent Agyeman-Rawlings sisters impressed with their form-fitting gowns and natural hairstyles.

Amina stood out with beautiful gold earrings at the high-profile event, held at the Manhyia Palace in the Ashanti region.

Amina Agyeman-Rawlings Attends Asantehemaa's Doteyie

Amina, along with her brother Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings, was spotted attending the week-long doteyie for the late Asantehemaa.

Known for her impeccable style, Amina wore a classy lace-collared gown that day. A member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and the UK Energy Lawyers Group, she completed her look with stylish sunglasses.

Who is Amina Agyeman-Rawlings?

Amina is the third daughter of former President Jerry John Rawlings and former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

She received her early education in Ghana at North Ridge Lyceum and Morning Star Schools in Accra, before continuing her studies overseas at Millfield School in the UK for her A-Levels.

Amina holds an LLM in Petroleum Law & Policy from the University of Dundee’s Centre for Energy, Petroleum & Mineral Law & Policy (CEPMLP).

She has received formal legal training and is a member of various professional legal associations, such as the International Bar Association, the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, and the UK Energy Lawyers Group.

Her practice focuses on petroleum, oil, and gas law, indicating her specialisation in energy law rather than general legal practice.

Nana Konadu's youngest daughter, Amina Agyeman-Rawlings, slays in a colourful kente outfit. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings trends with her looks

