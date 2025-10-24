Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' daughter, Yaa Asantewaa, has mourned her mother after her demise

In a video, the late former First Lady's daughter broke down in tears as she and her siblings welcomed visitors

Footage of Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings in an emotional state has evoked sadness among Ghanaians

The children of the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings have mourned their mother at their residence in Ridge following her sudden demise.

Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings died at the age of 76 at the Ridge Hospital on Thursday, October 23, 2025. The exact cause of her demise is still unknown.

In a press briefing after the politician's death, the head of her family and Akomfuohene of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Oheneba Akwasi Abeyie, noted that she was immediately rushed to the hospital after falling ill in the morning.

President John Dramani Mahama, who was officially informed about the unfortunate news by the deceased's children, Kimathi and Zanetor, has declared three days of national mourning in her honour.

On Friday, October 24, 2025, prominent Ghanaian political figures, including Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, former President Nana Akufo-Addo, and other members of the NPP, visited the late former First Lady's residence to commiserate with the grieving family and sign the book of condolences.

Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings mourns late mother

In a video captured by bloggers at the premises of the late Nana Konadu, members of the former First Lady were seen arriving.

In the video, a sombre Dr Zanetor Rawlings was seen welcoming and hugging some relatives, including an elderly woman, in the compound of their house.

She was later seen interacting with another man as she sat beside her brother, Kimathi Agyeman-Rawlings. Seated a bit far from them was Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings, who was overwhelmed with emotions.

The grief-stricken daughter of the late Nana Konadu struggled to fight back tears despite her best attempt to clean her face and keep her composure.

The video of Yaa Asantewaa Agyeman-Rawlings weeping over her mother's demise is below:

Nana Konadu's sister mourns her death

Aside from the important political dignitaries, a sister of the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings also visited her residence at Ridge.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the late former First Lady's sister was seen arriving at the residence with another family member.

The elderly lady, sporting an all-black outfit with dark sunglasses, wept uncontrollably and had to be consoled by her relative as they stood in front of the entrance of the house.

She tearfully expressed that she could not enter the premises as she continued to deal with the loss of her sibling.

She also cautioned the bloggers who had gathered at the entrance of the house against taking photos or videos of her in her emotional state before she and her relative entered the premises after a military man opened the gate for them.

The video of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' sister weeping at her residence is below:

Akufo-Addo eulogises Nana Konadu after her passing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Akufo-Addo eulogised Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings after her passing.

In a social media post, the former president offered his condolences to the late NDP founder's family in their moment of grief.

Akufo-Addo also highlighted Nana Konadu's contributions to the empowerment of women in Ghana.

