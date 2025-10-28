Ralph St Williams has been spotted on the streets directing traffic flow on the streets of Makola in Accra

Footage of the controversial activist carrying out the duties of road officials went viral on social media

Many Ghanaians took to social media to commend Ralph St Williams for his work on the streets

Controversial Ghanaian social activist Ralph St Williams has courted attention following his latest public sighting.

Ralph St Williams abandons his car to direct traffic in busy Makola streets. Photo source: @fellowghanaians911

Source: TikTok

On Monday, October 27, 2025, the Fix The Country convener, known for his critique of political leaders and societal issues, took to his official TikTok page to share a video of himself directing the traffic flow on the streets at Makola in the Accra Central district.

Ralph St Williams, sporting a white short-sleeved shirt, khaki trousers, and sneakers, appeared to be frustrated with the traffic situation as he walked to the middle of the road to ensure the free movement of vehicles and pedestrians who had gone to shop for items at the market.

He scolded some commercial vehicle drivers who had wrongfully parked on the side of the road to pick up passengers, thus causing unnecessary traffic.

The social activist's gesture impressed a passerby, who rushed to take a picture with him before leaving the road.

An unseen eyewitness, who captured the footage, noted that Ralph, who drove to purchase some items at the market, had abandoned his car to direct the traffic flow.

The video of Ralph St Williams directing the traffic flow on the streets of Makola is below:

Ralph blasts Mahama over Galamsey fight

Footage of Ralph St Williams directing traffic on the Makola streets comes weeks after he blasted President John Dramani Mahama over the NDC's government's fight against Galamsey.

Ralph St Williams leads song ministry on Kasoa streets amid lawsuit over his alleged assault case. Photo source: @queenesther8358, @fellowghanaians911

Source: TikTok

In an interview with Captain Smart on Onua Maakye on October 7, 2025, the outspoken activist claimed that the president was acting in a ‘soft’ manner and had not implemented the harsh measures necessary to tackle galamsey.

Ralph St Williams compared Mahama's approach to tackling the national emergency to that of former President John Atta Mills, who was known for his calm personality, non-confrontational approach, and laid-back demeanour.

He added that the fight against galamsey has had many casualties, including the victims of the August 6 helicopter crash, and needed to be taken seriously.

The TikTok video of Ralph St Williams blasting President Mahama is below:

Reactions to Ralph directing traffic flow

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:



joewasty75 wrote:

"These are the strong people we need in our country called Ghana."

Eunice Sedinam commented:

"The energy alone. God bless you for me wai."

NanaAmaG said:

"This is the mentality we need in our young people in Ghana."

Mayborn remarked:

"He was my senior at JHS. You do all. Ghanaian youth should emulate his efforts."



Black Pullo GH commented:

"Bro, you are doing a great job. Keep it up."

Ralph invokes curses on GRNMA leaders

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ralph invoked curses on the leaders of the Ghana Registered Nurses' and Midwives' Association (GRNMA) and the Ridge Hospital officials after the alleged assault incident with a nurse.

In a video, the social media activist poured libation as he summoned them to some local gods.

Footage of Ralph St Williams invoking curses on the people triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

