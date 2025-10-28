Commercial transport operators in Ghana have demanded former Roads Minister Amoako-Atta arrested over toll suspension

They claimed he acted without consultation and cost the country millions in revenue meant to boost the economy

The operators said the E-Levy was only used as an excuse to scrap tolls that generated significant funds

Commercial Transport Operators in Ghana are reportedly calling for the arrest and prosecution of the immediate past Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako-Atta.

According to a GhanaWeb publication, the transport operators are demanding the former minister’s prosecution because of the decision he took to suspend the collection of road tolls.

Speaking to Rainbow Radio in an interview sighted by the GhanaWeb report, the Acting Chairman of the Commercial Transport Association, Asonaba Nana Wiredu, stated that Amoako-Atta took the decision without consultation

He said that the minister used the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) as a post excuse to suspend the toll collections.

According to Wiredu, revenues generated from the road toll collection could have helped solve the country's economic challenges.

For instance, he explained that a Sprinter bus paid not less than GH¢20 per vehicle depending on the number of trips per bus.

He also added that a Sprinter bus may, within a year or two, pay more than GH¢7,200.

When this is multiplied by the number of buses plying the various toll booths across the country, Ghana would have been accruing millions of cedis to boost its economy.

Why the government suspended road toll collection

In November 2021, the erstwhile New Patriotic Party-led government suspended the collection of road tolls in Ghana. This suspension was an administrative one, not abolished by law.

According to the government, the road toll was suspended to address issues like traffic congestion, confusion, and arguments at toll booths.

The Roads and Highways Ministry clarified that the suspension was of the collection of tolls, not the law itself.

In place of the road toll, the government introduced other revenue-generating measures, such as the E-Levy.

However, upon resumption of office in January 2025, the current Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, announced earlier this year that the National Democratic Congress-led government was considering the reintroduction of a modern, electronic tolling system.

President Mahama abolish E-levy

President John Mahama abolished the E-Levy during his first 100 days in office, which began in January 2025.

The scrapping of the controversial tax was announced in Parliament by the Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, during the presentation of the 2025 budget.

Aside from the E-Levy, the government also cancelled the 10 per cent tax imposed on bet winnings.

GPRTU threatens nationwide strike

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Commercial transport operators threatened a nationwide strike over the increase in tax on petroleum products.

Abass Ibrahim Imoro, the Industrial Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union, condemned the levy.

The union has also warned that the increase could force drivers to implement a fare hike of up to 15 per cent.

