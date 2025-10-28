Prophet Roja has made a prophetic declaration regarding major floods expected to happen in Ghana in 2026

In a video, the prophet cautioned those living close to water bodies to evacuate their homes to avoid disaster

Prophet Roja's prophecy about the floods has triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media

Ghanaian prophet Samuel Henry, popularly known as De Lighter Roja, has made a prophetic declaration about a concerning event that is expected to occur in 2026.

Prophet Roja prophesies major 2026 floods in Ghana and warns residents near water bodies. Photo source: @prophetroja, @angel1029fm

In recent months, the prophet has gained nationwide popularity after seemingly predicting the death of Ghana’s Defence Minister, Edward Omane Boamah.

The preacher had cautioned the late cabinet minister about a disturbing vision concerning him and had called on him to arrange a personal meeting.

A day after he shared his message on TikTok, a Ghana Air Force helicopter carrying five government officials and three military officers crashed into the Sikaman Forest located in the Adansi Afuokrom district of the Ashanti Region, killing all onboard, including Dr Boamah.

Prophet Roja prophesies about flood in 2026

In an interview with Okay FM on Monday, October 27, 2025, he claimed to have received a vision about major floods that would hit the country next year.

Prophet Roja advised Ghanaians living near water bodies to start evacuating from their residences and relocate to avoid becoming casualties, saying:

"There are conditions to this issue. Please evacuate from your house if you live closer to a water body or a pathway for rainwater before 2026."

The prophet also called on government agencies to initiate plans to demolish the buildings close to water bodies or relocate the residents before the beginning of the new year.

The video of Prophet Roja prophesying major floods in Ghana in 2026 is below:

Prophet Roja shares prophecy about Gifty Oware

Prophet Roja's prophecy about the 2026 floods in Ghana comes weeks after he prophesied doom for the former Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), Gifty Oware-Mensah.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the prophet shared a vision he had about the embattled politician. Addressing his congregation, he claimed that he saw Oware-Mensah locked in a certain room spiritually, and proceeded to speak to her.

Prophet Roja shares his new prophecy about the Volta Region and urges the Ghana Armed Forces to be prepared. Photo credit: @De Lighter Roja/Facebook

He stated that he saw that her spirit was disturbed and informed her that he had a message for her from the Lord.

Prophet Roja appealed to anyone who knew Oware Mensah to get his video to her so she could contact him for the urgent message.

The TikTok video of Prophet Roja sharing a prophecy about Gifty Oware-Mensah is below:

Prophet Roja's 2026 flood prophecy stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

PAPARichy1 commented:

"We are all observing and learning something here."

jeremiahowusu7451 wrote:

"Wisdom is speaking."

