Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Ralph St Williams Makes U-Turn, Slams President Mahama for Failing To Fight Galamsey
Politics

by  Godwin Nii Armah Okine reviewed by  Samuel Gitonga
3 min read
  • "Fix the Country" activist Ralph St Williams has expressed disappointment in President John Dramani Mahama over the fight against illegal mining (galamsey)
  • In a video, he likened Mahama’s calm approach to that of the late President Atta Mills, insisting that Ghana needed tougher leadership to confront the crisis
  • Ralph St Williams' criticism of the president stirred mixed reactions online, with many Ghanaians accusing him of being insincere in his criticism

Controversial "Fix the Country" activist Ralph St Williams has slammed President John Dramani Mahama for failing to effectively tackle galamsey since assuming office.

Ralph St Williams blasts President Mahama for failing in the fight against galamsey. Image credit: RalphDeFellowGhanaian, @tcoceans/TikTok
Source: Facebook

Illegal mining, known locally as galamsey, has worsened in Ghana over the past few years, polluting numerous rivers and causing the destruction of acres of forest reserves.

Ralph St Williams led protests against the menace during the rule of the Akufo-Addo administration, and expressed hope that the National Democratic Congress (NDC), led by Mahama, would be able to tackle the issue

Below is a Facebook video of Ralph St Williams speaking about galamsey during the reign of Akufo-Addo.

Ralph St Williams slams Mahama over galamsey

In an interview with Captain Smart on Onua Maakye on October 7, 2025, the outspoken activist claimed that the president was acting in a ‘soft’ manner and had not implemented the harsh measures necessary to tackle galamsey.

Ralph St Williams compared Mahama's approach to tackling the national emergency to former President John Atta Mills, who was known for his calm personality, non-confrontational approach, and laid-back demeanour.

Atta Mills served as president from 2009 till his death in 2012, with his vice, John Mahama, ascending to office after his passing.

“After he became President, the first two months were spent attending church and thanking God. I don't know if because he was President Atta Mills' Vice, that some of laid laid-back personality has rubbed off on him.” Ralph said.

He added that the fight against galamsey has had many casualties, including the victims of the August 6 helicopter crash, and needed to be taken seriously.

The TikTok video of Ralph St Williams slamming President Mahama is below.

Reactions to Ralph St Williams slamming Mahama

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments reacting to the video of Ralph St Williams slamming President Mahama over galamsey.

Naana_Franca🎀♥️💎 said:

"He wants to sound neutral but woboooowa. 🤣"

Finger05 wrote:

"The sad thing is his hometown, Dunkwa, is the headquarters of galamsey."

BossWill commented:

"We all know you're an NDC man. stop pretending."

bra buju said:

"When did you notice that is good to involve the kings . Just because your party is on power."

HENRY NUAMAH wrote:

"Omo mpo wasn't the right word."
Ralph St Williams blasts nurses at Ridge Hospital for allegedly ignoring a patient despite his serious medical condition. Image credit: RalphDeFellowGhanaian
Source: Facebook

Ralph St Williams slams Ridge Hospital nurses

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ralph St Williams slammed nurses at the Ridge Hospital in Accra over their alleged negligent behaviour.

In a viral video, he was seen arriving at the emergency ward of the facility with an injured companion and furiously accusing the nurses of watching patients suffer without taking action.

