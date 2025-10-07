"Fix the Country" activist Ralph St Williams has expressed disappointment in President John Dramani Mahama over the fight against illegal mining (galamsey)

In a video, he likened Mahama’s calm approach to that of the late President Atta Mills, insisting that Ghana needed tougher leadership to confront the crisis

Ralph St Williams' criticism of the president stirred mixed reactions online, with many Ghanaians accusing him of being insincere in his criticism

Controversial "Fix the Country" activist Ralph St Williams has slammed President John Dramani Mahama for failing to effectively tackle galamsey since assuming office.

Illegal mining, known locally as galamsey, has worsened in Ghana over the past few years, polluting numerous rivers and causing the destruction of acres of forest reserves.

Ralph St Williams led protests against the menace during the rule of the Akufo-Addo administration, and expressed hope that the National Democratic Congress (NDC), led by Mahama, would be able to tackle the issue

Ralph St Williams slams Mahama over galamsey

In an interview with Captain Smart on Onua Maakye on October 7, 2025, the outspoken activist claimed that the president was acting in a ‘soft’ manner and had not implemented the harsh measures necessary to tackle galamsey.

Ralph St Williams compared Mahama's approach to tackling the national emergency to former President John Atta Mills, who was known for his calm personality, non-confrontational approach, and laid-back demeanour.

Atta Mills served as president from 2009 till his death in 2012, with his vice, John Mahama, ascending to office after his passing.

“After he became President, the first two months were spent attending church and thanking God. I don't know if because he was President Atta Mills' Vice, that some of laid laid-back personality has rubbed off on him.” Ralph said.

He added that the fight against galamsey has had many casualties, including the victims of the August 6 helicopter crash, and needed to be taken seriously.

Reactions to Ralph St Williams slamming Mahama

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments reacting to the video of Ralph St Williams slamming President Mahama over galamsey.

Naana_Franca🎀♥️💎 said:

"He wants to sound neutral but woboooowa. 🤣"

Finger05 wrote:

"The sad thing is his hometown, Dunkwa, is the headquarters of galamsey."

BossWill commented:

"We all know you're an NDC man. stop pretending."

bra buju said:

"When did you notice that is good to involve the kings . Just because your party is on power."

HENRY NUAMAH wrote:

"Omo mpo wasn't the right word."

