Kwame Nsiah-Apau, popular Ghanaian musician, also known as Okyeame Kwame, shared a family photo from his childhood and got many talking.

The revered musician used the photo to tell people about his relationship with two other popular musicians in the country.

In a Facebook post, Okyeame Kwame mentioned the people in the photo and indicated how he relates to all the people in the photo.

The two other musicians in the photo are Flowking Stone and Kunta Kinte, who formed 'bradez.'

"From Right to Left; Okyeame Kwame, Kunta Kinte, Flowking Stone, our sis Ama standing behind us, beside our mum."

"This rare family picture was taken at Copa Cabana, opposite Asafo Market in Fante New Town, where K and Stone were born," Okyeame Kwame added.

Reactions to Okyeame Kwame's family photo

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post made by Okyeame Kwame. Many were amazed to find out that Okyeame Kwame, Flowking Stone and Kunta Kinte are brothers.

Read some of the comments below:

JennyJael Blankson Aferi Duah said:

"Ahhh ...Sooo they are brothers in real life. Woow "bradez" for a reason."

Fredrick Offei Ansah wrote:

"Stone drop rap tsis3 bantama, bar after bar after bar. It takes a typical Kumasi person to grasp this bar."

Odehyie NanaKing said:

"Ohk, so when did they move to the house at Akoma house next to Mary Akuamoah's house? Because I used to meet young Kunta there in the early 2000s."

Maame Serwaa Diamond wrote:

"The striking resemblance between your wife and mum."

Jah Bless Kwaku Kristo said:

"Bra, they don't even know Sister Ama is a dope rapper than any female rapper in Ghana, if only Aunty Alice had let her rap. Aunty Alice is the greatest of all time, is moms. She should be a case study, even how she raised y'all after Mr Nsiah's demise, into who y'all are needs to be taught to upcoming mothers. This is a nice photo. My people dems."

Wilson Kofi Mensah Attitoe wrote:

"Your wife resembles your mum."

Marfo Okyere said:

"Okyeame Kwame, do you remember Vida Asante? She used to babysit Stone and Kunta when they were little. She was having a similar photo to this with the family. She is currently living in Germany with her family. I will ask her to see if she still has the picture and tag you."

