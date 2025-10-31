Okyeame Kwame mourned the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings with a heartfelt tribute

The musician recalled her strength and influence, describing her as a role model for young women

He promised to honour her memory with a tribute song after being overwhelmed with grief during his condolence visit

Kwame Nsiah-Apau, popular Ghanaian musician, also known as Okyeame Kwame, has mourned the death of the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the former First Lady passed on on October 23, 2025, from a short illness, at Ridge Hospital, Accra, at the age of 76

Sending his tribute, the developmental activist, Okyeame Kwame (OK), took to his Facebook page on Thursday, October 30, 2025, and penned a moving eulogy to Agyeman-Rawlings.

OK promises tribute song to Nana Konadu

Under his caption, he shared photos from when he and his family visited the Ridge residence of the Rawlings' to commiserate with them.

The Rap Doctor highlighted Nana Konadu's strength and stated that she was a glowing example he was proud to point to whenever he encouraged girls of marriageable age, and how to be a good wife.

"Mrs Agyemang Konadu was so strong. She was so full of life and smiles. She was that example I could point to when I was telling young girls to see the potential in men instead of their cash and power," he captioned.

Okyeame Kwame highlighted his sorrow when he shared how he could not muster words of condolence for the Agyeman-Rawlings, who, he claimed, recognised him as a son of their mother.

Finally, he gave an assurance that his words would be saved for a tribute song, which he would release soon.

In his words:

"When I greeted her youngest daughter, she said, “Mummy’s other Son.” I couldn’t hold my tears back. I will put my pain in a song for such a great woman. Da yie!"

See his Facebook post below:

Ghanaians mourn Nana Konadu with Okyeame Kwame

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who saw his Facebook post. Some of the comments are below.

Matilda Nartey said:

"Losing a mother is like losing a part of yourself... may you find solace in the love that surrounds you and the memories you shared with her."

Akosua Yesuba wrote:

"Your presence alone was enough. Sometimes it's not about the words we say, it's about showing up and showing that we care. Okyeame Kwame, that's exactly what you did. May her good soul continue to rest in peace."

Hamid Garzai commented:

"My heart goes out to the Rawling's family in this difficult time. May the love and legacy of Mrs Agyemang Konadu continue to inspire and guide you. May Allah grant her Jannah and comfort you with peace and strength."

President John Mahama announces a state funeral for former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings. Photo credit: Joyce Bawah Mogtari/Facebook.

Source: TikTok

State funeral for Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that President John Dramani Mahama visited the residence of the late Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings to offer condolences to her family.

During his visit, he announced that the government would hold a state funeral with full honours for the late former First Lady.

In a heartfelt tribute, Mahama praised Nana Konadu's achievements as Ghana’s former First Lady and Mother of the Nation.

