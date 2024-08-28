Rapper Flowking Stone opened up about being the errand boy for his brother and rapper Okyeame Kwame and his ex-lover and actress Nana Ama McBrown

On McBrown's show, Onua Showtime, the story left retired footballer Asamoah Gyan and the other guests on the show in awe

The video also left other Ghanaians on social media in awe as they spoke about how McBrown blushed and reacted to the old story

Flowking Stone, rapper and brother of fellow rapper Okyeame Kwame, recounted a time when his brother used to date actress Nana Ama McBrown.

Flowking Stone speaks about being Nana Ama McBrown and Okyeame Kwame's errand boy when they used to date. Image Credit: @okyeamekwame and @onuatv

Source: Instagram

Flowking Stone speaks about being McBrown's errand boy

Flowking Stone was a guest on McBrown's show, Onua Showtime with retired footballer Asamoah Gyan when he opened up about how he used to run errands for his brother whenever the star actress visited their residence.

Recounting the story of when McBrown used to be Okyeame Kwame's girlfriend, Flowking Stone said that he would step out and be on the other side of the house to give them privacy.

The Fire Bon Dem hitmaker said that there were moments when McBrown and Okyeame Kwame were involved in bedroom activities, and his brother would step out and send him to buy water for them.

The story generated reactions from the Onua Showtime guests, including Ghana and Africa's all-time top goal scorer, Asamoah Gyan and the legendary Ghanaian sound engineer, Uncle Fredyma.

Asamoah Gyan laughed at The Empress about the story Flowking Stone shared throughout the show.

The moment Flowking Stone opened up about the ordeal he suffered when McBrown and Okyeame Kwame were dating, The Empress felt embarrassed as she tried to run backstage.

Mrs McBrown Mensah then asked Flowking Stone why he did not speak about the meals she used to prepare for him and his brother, including delicious palm nut soups, but rather their bedroom activities.

Video of Flowking Stone speaking about McBrown and Okyeame Kwame's relationship.

Reactions about McBrown and Okyeame's relationship

Many people talked about how Asamoah Gyan laughed at Nana Ama McBrown after Flowking Stone shared the story on Onua Showtime. Others also could not believe the story as they shared their opinions in the comment section.

The opinions of Ghanaians are below:

samiraabdulai02 said:

"Bra kwame was nana odogwu ooo(husband)for real😍😍😍😍see how her past oooo but still she is happy 😊"

priscillaarthur138 said:

"I can't count the number of times I watched this ooo😂😂"

stellathe_star77 said:

"Nana why are you running 😂😂😂😂😂"

naa_tracy_ said:

"See how she is blushing ☺️ 😂❤️"

darlinghotice said:

"@asamoah_gyan3 u can tease someone for a living 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

Flowking Stone performing on Onua Showtime.

Gyan performs on Onua showtime

YEN.com.gh reported that Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown was overjoyed when former footballer Asamoah Gyan performed his favourite gospel song on her show.

He serenaded the studio audience and viewers with his melodious voice as he sang Yesu Wo Dɔ by celebrated gospel singer Noble Nketsiah.

Many Ghanaians in the comments section reacted by expressing their admiration for Gyan's music and sweet voice.

