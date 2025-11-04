Nigerian actress, Ruth Kadiri, has been spotted in a video speaking Twi, one of Ghana's popular local languages

The actress spoke Twi while pleading with her online followers to subscribe to Pascal Amanfo's YouTube channel

After seeing the video, many Ghanaians shared how impressed they were with her grasp of the Twi language

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A video showing popular Nigerian actress Ruth Kadiri speaking Twi has emerged on social media, with thousands of Ghanaians praising the Nollywood star for her impressive command of the local language.

Ruth Kadiri showed her skill in the popular Ghanaian language during a recent link-up with Ghana-based Nigerian movie director, Pascal Amanfo.

Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri, impresses Ghanaian fans with her Twi. Photo source: @ruthkadiri

Source: Instagram

The actress and movie producer featured on Amanfo's podcast to tell her life's story. The episode was uploaded on YouTube on Monday, November 3, 2025.

Watch the excerpts of Ruth Kadiri's interview below:

During the recording, Pascal Amanfo asked the mother of two to do a shoutout of his YouTube channel for viewers to subscribe. Interestingly, he asked that she do the shoutout in Twi by asking if she could speak the Ghanaian language.

"Abusuafoɔ me wɔ ha oo. Me sister yɛfrɛ no Ruth Kadiri. Wobɛtumi aka Twi? Yɛnka Twi kakra," stated in Twi, which translates as 'Family I am here oo. My is called Ruth Kadiri. Can you speak Twi? Let's try some Twi.'"

After hesitating for some seconds, Ruth Kadiri, who recently blasted Ghanaian TV stations, happily agreed and urged her online audience to quickly do the subscription.

"Ghanafoɔ, monkɔ subscribe to Pascal Amanfo TV...yɛno sesiaa," she said in Twi, to wit 'Ghanaians go and subscribe to Pascal Amanfo TV...do it right now."

Pascal Amanfo shared the video of the interaction with Ruth Kadiri on TikTok below.

Watch Ruth Kadiri's Twi-speaking video below:

Ruth Kadiri's Twi-speaking video excites Ghanaians

The footage has garnered significant attention on the platform. Since it was uploaded, the footage has accumulated over 500,000 views and 40,000 likes. The comment section has been flooded with positive reactions from impressed Ghanaians who expressed surprise and admiration for the actress' command over Twi.

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments below.

eggbone🥰 said:

"She is a very smart woman and an intelligent one too. I love her 🥰🥰."

Beatrice 1 said:

"@Ruth Kadiri, no need to worry, some of us Ghanaians can’t afford to miss ur movies for anything 🥰🙏me myself love you genuinely, and my notifications are always active for you, sweet sister 🥰💖."

YaaDaisy said:

"So far, this is the best Twi I've heard from a Nigerian...wow✌."

Bra joe

"Wow, can she speak Twi like this? We all know her as Nigerian, but is her last name Ghanaian?"

Nigerian actress Ruth Kadiri poses with Pascal Amanfo after featuring on his podcast on YouTube. Photo source: @pascalamanfo

Source: Instagram

Mike Ezuruonye speaks Twi in Ghana

In similar news, YEN.com.gh reported that another Nigerian actor, Mike Ezuruonye, had been spotted in Ghana by a man who noticed him and asked him questions in Twi.

The actor answered the questions with impeccable Twi, surprising many Ghanaians after the video was shared on TikTok.

Source: YEN.com.gh