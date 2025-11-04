Regina Daniels’ old romantic moments with her first love, Somadina Adinma, resurfaced online, sparking nostalgia among fans who joked it might be “time to return.”

Her marriage to billionaire politician Ned Nwoko is reportedly on the verge of collapse following emotional videos and public allegations

Regina accused Ned Nwoko of mistreatment, while he countered that she struggles with addiction and violent behaviour at home

Broken-hearted Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has found herself trending after her split from Ned Nwoko.

Fans have been reminiscing about the beautiful old moments of the actress with her first boyfriend, which have resurfaced online, stirring warm memories amidst the chaos.

The timing of these resurfaced clips comes shortly after her separation and fallout with her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

The throwback moments show a younger, carefree, and naive Regina Daniels sharing joyful experiences with her first love, Somadina Adinma. In the clips, Regina is seen laughing, smiling, and enjoying simple yet priceless moments.

Social media users have flooded the comment section, expressing nostalgia and even joking that it might be “time to return” to her first love.

Check out some of the comments below:

Shedy commented:

“Please go and save Gina from the hands of Ned.”

Joyce Chinny commented:

“Whenever I see you, I wish Regina was still with you. Ned, you really did this one, you came out of nowhere to destroy what was ordained by God. Somadina, we all still love you.”

Me Mummy commented:

“Regina carries grace o! This guy is trending because of Regina, baby.”

Perry_Nelly commented:

“This was the real deal for Regina, but…?”

Edo Kuli commented:

“It’s them for you two to reunite.”

While there is no confirmation that she is reconnecting with Somadina, these resurfaced memories have reignited conversations about her romantic past and what the future may hold for the actress.

Watch the video of Regina Daniels and her first love below:

Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko’s marriage crumbles

Regina Daniels’ marriage to Ned Nwoko was once the talk of the town, making headlines across Africa due to their significant age difference. She was just 18 years old when she married Nwoko, who was 59, old enough to be her grandfather.

The actress and her husband have now become estranged, with their marriage on the verge of collapse after distressing footage of her in an emotional state at her residence emerged on social media a few weeks ago.

Renowned Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has also levelled new allegations against her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, amid their ongoing marital crisis.

In a video that surfaced on October 18, 2025, Regina alleged that she had endured mistreatment from Nwoko throughout their marriage.

Following the viral video, reports emerged that her husband had recruited thugs to assault and evict her from their home. In response, Ned Nwoko issued a statement on social media denying the accusations.

He counter-claimed that Regina was struggling with alcohol addiction and had refused rehabilitation.

He further accused her of exhibiting violent behaviour at home, including allegedly assaulting members of their household staff.

Regina Daniels accuses her husband, Ned Nwoko, of getting her siblings arrested amid their alleged marital issues. Photo source: Regina Daniels

Regina accuses Ned Nwoko of arresting siblings

Recently, YEN.com.gh reported that Regina Daniels accused Ned Nwoko of getting her elder siblings arrested over her refusal to return to her marital home and get checked into rehab.

Regina also threatened to openly speak up against her husband and expose his secret dealings to the public. She warned her husband to leave her and her family alone amid their marital issues.

The young actress also accused Ned Nwoko of letting the world ridicule their legacy, questioning why a conflict would erupt between them because of their marital issues.

