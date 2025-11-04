The influencer shared on Snapchat that her boyfriend gave her the money while she was unwell, calling it a “sickness allowance

Netizens criticised her for promoting unrealistic lifestyles and putting pressure on the youth, with comments highlighting how insensitive the post seemed amid financial struggles

Dulcie is a prominent Snapchat influencer and CEO of Dulcie Porium, known for lifestyle content, entrepreneurial ventures, and hosting large events in Ghana

Ghanaian social media influencer Dulcie Boateng, who is very active and influential on Snapchat, has found herself at the centre of an online controversy after sharing that her boyfriend gifted her GHS 40,000 because she was unwell.

Her post sparked widespread reactions, with many netizens criticising her for seemingly putting pressure on the youth. The post, which quickly circulated across social media platforms, drew backlash and trended for hours.

Many condemned the disclosure, describing it as an act that promotes fake lifestyles and misleads young women.

Others accused Dulcie of seeking attention and being insensitive, especially during a period when many Ghanaians are struggling financially.

In the video, she said,

“I did not know there was something called sickness allowance until I met this man. Ever since I fell sick this month, I have been receiving bundles of cash for treatment and stuff. I definitely do not need this much money, but it will make up for all the time that I am spending away from work.”

Watch her trending video below:

Below are some of the reactions from netizens:

Manndddyyyyyy commented:

“By now, somebody’s daughter is pressured and questioning her worth!”

Ansaah_akua wrote:

“I really hope young girls are not getting the impression that things like this are normal. It really isn’t; we are poor.”

Aboagye_L added:

“You guys don’t understand how detrimental this crass behaviour is to the psyche of young women in Ghana. This is not realistic, and if it’s real, it rarely happens. One day we’ll wake up to news about extradition, the FBI and things. Smh.”

KwasiAsemYe commented:

“Doing this to put pressure on young boys and girls.”

Theylikenk said:

“I just have a feeling she withdraws the money from her account to do these things, then later deposits it back.”

Background of influencer Dulcie Boateng

Dulcie Boateng is no stranger to public attention. She rose to prominence as one of Ghana’s leading Snapchat influencers, known for consistently sharing lifestyle content, entrepreneurial ventures, and glimpses of her personal life.

Beyond social media, she is the founder and CEO of Dulcie Porium, a brand that has hosted popular events and attracted thousands of attendees.

Her entrepreneurial and influencer journey has made her one of Ghana’s most recognisable digital personalities.

Dulcie’s lavish celebration wows fans online

Snapchat influencer Dulcie Boateng celebrated her best friend Naa Amerley’s birthday in grand style on Sunday, June 15, 2025.

She booked a luxury location for brunch and birthday festivities at a cost of GH₵40,000 and capped it off with a $10,000 cash present for Naa.

Social media users expressed admiration at the display of true friendship between the pair, with many commenting that they were lucky to have each other.

