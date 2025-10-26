Regina Daniels shared images of a new luxury home she had bought for herself and her family

The purchase came at a time when the actress and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, have marital issues over allegations of abuse

Social media users who saw Regina Daniels' post shared different opinions on her new purchase

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has acquired for herself and her family a new luxury mansion amid reports of a turbulent marriage with her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

The purchase of a new home came a few days after Regina Daniels accused her husband of domestic violence, which he denied.

Regina Daniels acquires a new mansion for herself and her family. Photo credit: Regina Daniels

Source: Facebook

In a post on social media, Regina Daniels shared images of her new home and stated that she is regarded as a queen in her house.

"In my house, I am a Queen 👸! Needed a roof over my head, so I got this for me and my family 🫶😍."

The 24-year-old actress' caption caught the attention of many on social media. Some interpreted it to mean that she was not regarded in her matrimonial home.

Regina and Ned’s marriage has been under public scrutiny after she accused her husband of abuse, and the video went viral. Ned Nwoko denied the allegations and claimed that Regina's substance abuse had strained their relationship.

Netizens react to Regina Daniels' new mansion

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post Regina Daniels shared. Read them below:

Mabel Aku Baneseh said:

"Congratulations, girl 🔥🔥🔥."

ClassPee Della Russel wrote:

"I am happy for you. I pray you learn quickly and move on with your life, and learn to be independent of anyone. Congratulations."

Susan J Stephens said:

"After a breakup, competition of who is happy starts😂. The most tiresome stage. Usually, the silent one wins."

Nneka Anyamele wrote:

"Give her some time, when the money finishes she go come back. And grandpa has a way of making them apologise publicly. We go hear am."

Praise Kenabu said:

"Congratulations, I'm happy you were saving for rainy days. Man wey the beat woman no deserve wife."

Maurine Min Derrick wrote:

"In Ned Nwoko’s house, I am nothing but in my house, I am a Queeeeen."

Citizen said:

"It just shows that life is like a tree, if you climb it through the window, you'll come out of the back door of the bathroom and find bread in a tunnel where wise men gather to look at the goat chasing a bird in the ocean."

Dzewola's Best views wrote:

"Where those people weeh dey shout all over...she married for money... if she be married na poor man .. may be the small weeh she be get that time.. the poor man for chop all then beatam again 😂😂 congratulations my dear."

Jesy Nipher said:

"You didn’t tell me you had plans. I come dey vex for you. Now I’m happy 😊 more keys, dear."

Sussan Bassey wrote:

"If e reach your turn, run go your papa house, make them carry you go beg your husband. Congratulations."

Regina Daniels’ mother denies forcing her daughter

YEN.com.gh reported that Rita Daniels denied ever forcing her daughter, Regina Daniels, to marry billionaire politician Ned Nwoko.

In a resurfaced video, the actress's mum disclosed that the relationship began without her knowledge and that she felt powerless to separate them.

Source: YEN.com.gh