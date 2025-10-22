In a viral video, Nigerian politician Ned Nwoko has stated that he did not marry Regina Daniels out of love

The senator gave a detailed explanation of why he married another woman despite having many wives

Social media users shared mixed reactions after listening to Nwoko's words amid his issues with Daniels

Nigerian politician Ned Nwoko has disclosed in an old interview that he was under a lot of pressure to marry another wife.

The senator and wealthy husband of young Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has claimed that he never loved her.

Nigerian politician Ned Nwoko says he did not love actress Regina Daniels when they married three weeks after their first meeting. Photo credit: @nednwoko.

Ned Nwoko says he didn't love Regina

In the resurfaced interview, Nigerian businessman and senator Ned Nwoko opened up about the foundation of their relationship.

He explained that he did not marry Regina Daniels for love, as they tied the knot in less than a month after they met.

Nwoko confessed that his family had insisted he marry a new wife from his hometown, and the actress ticked all the boxes.

Ned Nwoko is facing issues in his union with Regina Daniels, whom he married when she was 18 years old. Photo credit: @nednwoko.

He stated that he never believed in dating before marriage and often married his wives within weeks of meeting them.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to polygamy, stating that Regina was aware he might take more wives in future due to his background and desire for more children.

"For her, particularly, I married her because she is from my place. I was under pressure from my family. We married within three weeks. I don’t believe in dating anybody to marry them. When you marry them, you need to fall in love from within the marriage."

Ned Nwoko mentions Regina's alleged bad habits

Ned Nwoko has spoken out in response to Regina Daniels’ alleged accusation of domestic violence.

The business tycoon took to Instagram to expose his young wife's supposed poor behaviour.

In a long post on October 19, the well-known Nigerian politician gave his version of events.

He claimed Regina was the violent and destructive one in the home and insisted that he had never mistreated her.

"Regina was not always like this. Her current battle with bad medicine and alcohol abuse is the root of our problem. She must continue her rehabilitation program, or I fear for her life and safety. Now she has moved to a place where she will have unrestricted access to negative medicine."

Nwoko stated that none of his other wives would agree with Regina's claims that he was abusive.

"Regina is the violent one here, slapping and hitting 3 staff in the past 48 hours and destroying property, including cars and windows, for no just cause. The truth is, I have set a clear condition for her to accept rehab in Asokoro or outside Nigeria, especially Jordan, where she will not have access to it."

He also used instances involving their child to strengthen his claims:

"A clear-headed Regina would have taken Moon to the hospital, but instead, she even threatened to unalive our resident nurse (for exposing her abuse). While I took Moon to the hospital, a scene of chaos unfolded at home, orchestrated by Sammy, Regina’s main supplier. Another known supplier of negative medicine to Regina is the tiny evil devil called Ann."

Ned Nwoko buys $55,000 ring for Regina

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ned Nwoko bought an expensive ring for his 25-year-old wife, Regina Daniels.

It came after the Nollywood actress misplaced her expensive wedding ring under unknown circumstances.

Social media users praised the Nigerian politician as caring and romantic, with major issues later surfacing.

