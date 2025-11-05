Nigerian senator Ned Nwoko has allegedly rejected Regina Daniels' bride price from her family

This came after the young actress disclosed that she doesn't feel safe in her husband's house

Some social media users have commented on Regina Daniels' family's Instagram post, which has sparked conversations online

Nigerian politician and senator Ned Nwoko has allegedly refused to accept the bride price returned by the family of actress Regina Daniels.

The gorgeous young actress has remained silent on the matter, while the community elders have taken to Instagram with a public letter addressing the issue.

Ned Nwoko allegedly refuses to accept Regina Daniels' bride price amid their marriage issues. Photo credit: @nednwoko.

Source: Instagram

Ned Nwoko rejects Regina Daniels' bride price

According to an open letter shared by filmmaker Stanley Ontop, the family of Regina Daniels claims that Nwoko rejected the bride price offered to dissolve the marriage.

The kinsmen, from Ogwashi-Uku, wrote that marriage should be by mutual consent, not obligation.

They stated that Regina has chosen to leave the marriage, and, following tradition, the bride price must be returned to formally end the union.

If the man refuses to accept it, the community has the right to deposit it at a designated location—reportedly the Ikeleke Quarter in Ogwashi-Uku.

Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko inspired many with their relationship before the actress alleged stated she wasn't safe in her marital home. Photo credit: @nednwoko.

Source: Instagram

The letter also criticised the alleged harassment and detention of Regina’s relatives, describing the acts as unjust. Part of the letter reads:

"Open Letter to Senator Ned Nwoko"

"Senator Nwoko, with due respect to your office and person, I must express deep disappointment over your recent actions concerning our sister and her family. As a people, we, the Ogwashi-Uku community, value peace, fairness, and respect for our cultural traditions."

"Marriage, by our custom, is never by force. When disputes arise between husband and wife, our tradition requires that such matters be taken before the kinsmen for resolution. Furthermore, if the woman decides not to continue in the marriage, custom demands that her family return the bride price. In this case, the family has made every effort to do so, but you have, allegedly, refused to accept it."

Traditionally, when a man declines to collect the bride price, it is within the community's right to deposit it at a recognised location—in this instance, Ikeleke Quarter in Ogwashi-Uku. This act formally concludes the marital obligation."

The Instagram post is below:

Nwoko claims he never loved Regina Daniels

Ned Nwoko has reportedly disclosed that he did not fall in love with Regina Daniels when they first met.

He explained that he was pressured to marry a woman from his hometown, and Regina happened to meet his requirements.

According to him, love grows over time in marriage, and he has never believed in dating.

The YouTube video is below:

Regina allegedly donates $50K to Nwoko's campaign

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Regina Daniels' mother, Rita Daniels, clarified rumours surrounding her daughter's support for Nwoko’s political campaign.

She confirmed that Regina had indeed contributed to the campaign but rejected claims that her daughter's lifestyle was funded by the senator.

Some netizens have continued to react to the new information and the tensions unfolding between the families.

Source: YEN.com.gh