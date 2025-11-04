Nigerian actresss Regina Daniels' has explained how her daughter supported her husband Ned Nwoko financially

Rita Daniels has opened up about the commitments her daughter made to have a peace in her marital home

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after they watched Rita Daniel's video on Instagram

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels' mother, Rita Daniels, has shared some deep secrets about her daughter’s marriage to Nigerian politician Ned Nwoko.

Rita Daniels has strongly refuted claims that Ned Nwoko is the one funding her daughter's lavish lifestyle.

Rita Daniels the mother of Regina Daniels alleges that her daughter gave $50,000 for his campaign. Photo credit: @nednwoko.

Regina Daniels allegedly invests $50,000 in Nwoko's campaign

In a viral post, 25-year-old Regina Daniels's mother disclosed that her daughter had invested in her husband's political campaign.

Rita Daniels alleged that Ned Nwoko used Regina's influence to rebuild his declining public image.

Ned Nwoko's mother-in-law accused him of betrayal and emotional manipulation in a video shared on Instagram story by Regina’s brother, Sweezy.

Regina Daniels looks happy as she marks her sixth wedding anniversary with Ned Nwoko before their marital issues. Photo credit: @nednwoko.

Rita Daniels alleged that Regina had once financially supported the senator's political campaign with around $50,000, directly contradicting claims that Ned Nwoko was the one funding Regina’s lavish lifestyle.

"You wanted your fallen star to be lifted up by someone with a high star. You will fail if you believe you can bite the finger that fed you. My daughter contributed $50,000 to your senatorial campaign. You felt like an Odogwu because we were hiding you. You're angry!" Rita Daniels said.

The Instagram video of Regina Daniels' mom explaining how daughter funded Ned Nwoko's campaign is below:

Fans react to Regina Daniels' mom's accusation

Some social media users shared mixed reactions after Regina Daniels disclosed that her daughter funded her husband Ned Nwoko's campaign with $50,000. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

therayztv stated:

"Lesson; Peace of mind is not guaranteed inside a Ferrari. Please Ladies prioritise your peace built on self contentment over frivolities… it’s a short journey here make sure you are happy."

kii_ra0 commented:

"Mummy if you don use this same energy chase Pa Ned the day he came to ask for your daughter’s hand in marriage, everything no go turn like this but it is well."

johnjoy295 commented:

"I really feel sorry for Gina 😢."

black__saint_02 added:

"If you’re still awake by this time.. God has answered all your prayers 🙌."

katiesglitzandglam commented:

"Someone said “pharaoh let Regina and her brothers go” 😂."

tosin_ighodaro_ stated:

"In summary of everything “she married for LOVE and not the MONEY”😂."

ifec_emma stated:

"At this point anything Mr Ned Nwoko said Regina did, she truly did it."

Ned Nwoko allegedly has wife’s brother arrested

On November 3, 2025, Regina Daniels alleged that Ned Nwoko used his influence to get her brother arrested.

The mother of two boys gave a detailed explanation of her pain and fear for her family’s safety in an Instagram story.

She stated that her elder brother and sister had been arrested and that her younger sister might be next.

"Please, someone, assist me! I think I'm going crazy. My older sister and brother have been arrested; I never would have imagined doing this. Due to my refusal to go back to treatment, my younger sister may also be jailed in the near future. You referred to me as a drug addict? What other term would you use to describe me than a? I will speak and tell the world everything you've done one day," she wrote.

The Instagram video of Regina Daniels complaining about alleged maltreatment from Ned Nwoko is below:

Regina Daniels buys a new house

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Regina Daniels who bought a new house after she alleged that she wasn't safe at Ned Nwoko's house.

The mother of two shared photos of her new mansion while rocking a stylish spaghetti strap outfit for the viral shoot.

Some social media users commented on Regina Daniels' post with cryptic caption on Instagram.

