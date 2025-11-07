Popular Human Resource Manager for Ignite Media, Eric Arkorful, has sadly passed away

The news of his demise was announced on social media by Metro TV Ghana on Thursday, November 6, 2025

The late Eric Arkorful's friends and colleagues took to social media to mourn his sudden death

Renowned Human Resource Manager (HR) for Ghanaian media giants, Ignite Media, Eric Arkorful, has sadly passed away.

Metro TV Ghana mourns as Ignite Media HR Eric Arkorful passes away. Photo source: Metro TV Ghana, Dessy TheStarboy

Source: Facebook

The news of Eric's demise was announced by Metro TV Ghana on their official Facebook page on Thursday, November 6, 2025.

The exact circumstances surrounding Eric Arkorful's death are still unknown, but reports indicate that he passed away on October 30, 2025.

Metro TV Ghana shared footage of their staff members overcome with emotion as they mourned their late colleague's demise at their workplace. They accompanied the video with an emotional post.

They wrote:

"In loving memory of our brother and dear friend, Eric Arkorful."

Before his demise, Eric Arkorful was an integral member of the Ignite Media family and had been a long-serving member of their team.

He had previously served as a Production Assistant on Metro TV Ghana's show, The Morning Ride, which used to be hosted by famous TV presenter Anita Dzifa Owusu.

His death has sent many of his friends and loved ones, including his colleague and TV personality Desmond Okraku Danso, popularly known as Dessy The Starboy, who eulogised him on social media.

In an emotional post, he wrote:

"Braaa, Kofi left us exactly a week ago. Still feels like a dream, but he didn’t deserve to go now. We hoped for a miracle, but God knows best. Rest in Peace, bro. You were a good man. Everyone’s HR officer at Ignite Media, Sleep well."

The Facebook post of Metro TV Ghana mourning Eric Arkorful's death is below:

Radio show host Nkrumah Adasa passes away

Eric Arkorful's demise comes a month after media personality and teacher Nkrumah Adasa passed away in the Ashanti Region.

Sikka FM health show host Nkrumah Adasa sadly passes away from a short illness. Photo source: @nkrumahkonadu

Source: TikTok

The radio presenter's employers, Sikka 89.5 FM, announced his untimely demise on their official Facebook page on Saturday, October 4, 2025.

According to the social media post, Nkrumah Adasa passed away on Saturday morning after a short battle with illness.

Before his demise, he served as the host of the Sunday health show on the Asokwa-based broadcast station, Sikka FM.

In their post, the radio station also extended its condolences to the late Nkrumah Adasa's friends, family and fans.

The social media post announcing the demise of Nkrumah Adasa is below:

Ghanaians mourn Eric Arkorful's demise

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Gabby Tamakloe commented:

"Eric became my friend and contact person when I had a business deal with some staff of Metro TV at Labone. Aww, rest well, bro."

Richard Kwame Dziwornu said:

"Aww, Eric, my man. Way back when Metro TV was at Labone. Rest well bro."

Andy wrote:

"2025 has swallowed more lives than any year since I was born, hmm, RIP bro."

Tennis Gh commented:

"Was he sick? 💙My condolences to the team."

Jojo Mills-Robertson loses his son

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that veteran US-based Ghanaian comic actor Jojo Mills-Robertson lost his son, Francis Mills Robertson, popularly known as Naab, at 38.

The Efiewura TV series actor announced the death of his son on Facebook on Thursday, November 6, 2025.

Jojo Mills-Robertson mourned his son's death with an emotional post, triggering sad reactions from Ghanaians.

Source: YEN.com.gh