Popular NDC Youth activist Kofi Wayo Central has passed away, leaving friends and associates mourning

Kofi Wayo's passing was confirmed by Ketu North MP, Edem Agbana, in a post on Facebook

Known for his hard work for the party and relationship with others, tributes have been pouring in

Prince Patrick Ankrah a.k.a Kofi Wayo Central, a prominent activist and a leading member of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) youth wing, had passed away.

Reports of the passing of Wayo, one of the leading members of the party's youth activists, surfaced on social media on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

Ketu North MP, Eric Edem Agbana, was one of the first people to confirm the passing of Wayo by sharing the deceased's photo. The photo showed Wayo addressing participants at an NDC Youth Wing retreat.

Sharing the photo, the Ketu North MP indicated that he was broken and devastated by the unfortunate news.

"Wayo, you have left me completely broken and devastated. oh death is wicked," Agbana's caption read.

See Edem Agbana's post announcing Kofi Wayo's passing:

While Edem Agbana's post confirmed that Wayo, described as his right-hand man, had passed, it failed to give any further details.

However, a friend, Vericaps Gadri, who shared his tribute on Facebook, indicated that Wayo had been unwell and was hospitalised recently.

"Rest in power and rest in peace, Kofi Wayo! I teased you the last time we met at Loggia, but I didn’t know you had been hospitalised for ill health until I spoke with Ascorbic just last week. Till we meet again, be accepted in the bosom of our good Lord brother! This one got me to let loose; emotions got me!"

See the post below:

Another friend, Nana Akomea, for whom Kofi Wayo served as best man, shared a video, indicating that life was not rosy for his late friend.

According to Akomea, Wayo suffered before his passing.

"Kofi Wayo Central was really suffering, Comrades, a lot was going on. Show your loved ones you love them now, not later..! Some Comrades are really suffering. My Brother, my groomsman, my comrade, how are we going to do the Fante Confederation 2026 without you? The agenda D4WD4U..!!! Aaah, Kofi, this goodbye hits different. You didn’t tell me this last week."

See Nana Akomea's post about Kofi Wayo below:

Apart from his activism in the NDC, Kofi Central is known to have been actively involved in student politics, playing roles in the affairs of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) and other student bodies.

Ghanaians react to Kofi Wayo Central's passing

The news of Kofi Wayo Central's untimely passing has triggered sad reactions on social media. Many have shared their tributes.

Vanwanda Senam Halfmorn sai:

"Death is really wicked. This guy paaaaaa."

Alidu Yakubu said:

"He will always be remembered for his dedication and humility. May he rest in peace."

Yigah Sussan Honyenu said:

"Hmmmm! 2025! Hmmmm. We pray for the rest of the 57 days to end well with God's grace."

Gideon Hammond said:

"Kofi Wayo Central. Doyen of Students' Politics. Eeeeiii. Sleep well, my brother."

Dennis Appiah Larbi said:

Too much of a cruel world to hold on to anything. Kofi Wayo, I can’t stop thinking about how many times I will tease you on appointment and debate you right from student activism to party politics. This is painful. Too young to say goodbye. Rest well, brother."

NPP activist Krobea Asante Kotoko passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another political commentator, Krobea Asante Kotoko, had recently passed away.

The passing of the 41-year-old Krobea, who was a popular NPP social media activist based in Kumasi, was announced by his colleagues and friends on Facebook.

Krobea Asante Kotoko's demise came days after another famous Kumasi-based man, Kofi Tweneboa Koduah, popularly known as Kofi Bad, passed away.

