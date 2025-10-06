Kumasi-based radio presenter Nkrumah Adasa has sadly passed away after a short illness on Saturday, October 4, 2025

Sikka FM announced the news of the popular media personality and teacher's death on social media

Many Ghanaians took to social media to mourn the demise of Nkrumah Adasa and extend their condolences to his family

Kumasi-based Ghanaian media personality and teacher Nkrumah Adasa has sadly passed away.

The radio presenter's employers, Sikka 89.5 FM, announced his untimely demise on their official Facebook page on Saturday, October 4, 2025.

According to the social media post, Nkrumah Adasa passed away on Saturday morning after a short battle with illness.

Before his demise, he served as the host of the Sunday health show on the Asokwa-based broadcast station, Sikka FM.

In their post, the radio station also extended its condolences to the late Nkrumah Adasa's friends, family and fans.

They wrote:

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved colleague, Nkrumah Adasa. 🕊💔🕊 ✝️ He was the host of our health show on Sundays. He passed away this morning after a short illness."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time. May his beautiful soul rest in peace. 💔😭."

The social media post announcing the demise of Nkrumah Adasa is below:

The video of Nkrumah Adasa hosting his health show on Sikka FM is below:

Okyeame Badweneba passes away

The news of Nkrumah Adasa's demise comes days after veteran media personality Okyeame Badweneba passed away, just days before he was about to celebrate his birthday on Monday, September 29, 2025.

His colleague and former actor, Henry Kodjo Agbai, announced the demise of the Radio Gold mid-morning show host in an emotional post on social media on Sunday, September 28, 2025.

The cause of Okyeame Ayensu Badweneba's demise was not specified, but reports indicated that he had been battling some health issues that had seen him on and off the air for several months.

In a post on his official Facebook page, Henry Kodjo Agbai shared that he had a conversation with his late colleague on Friday, September 26, 2025, before receiving the news of his demise over the weekend.

He also eulogised the late radio presenter with an emotional tribute, praising his professionalism and impact in the media space.

Ghanaians mourn Nkrumah Adasa's demise

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Teacher Constitution-Wiamoase commented:

"He was my mate at Offinso Training College. May his soul rest in peace."

21st October for me wrote:

"Ah, this life is unfair. Sir, why so soon? You will forever be in our hearts. Sir, your student can’t control our tears. 😭😰😭💔."

Lil Stiches said:

"Sir, why so soon 😭😭😭? May your legacy live on through peace and happiness. 🥺🥺🥺."

