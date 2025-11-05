Phada Gaza's mother has broken her silence days after her son's death in a clash with a rival gang member

In a video, the late rapper's mother blasted Nkawkaw residents for peddling false news about her son

Phada Gaza's mother also invoked curses on the individuals she alleged were tarnishing her late son's reputation

The mother of the late Nkawkaw-based rapper Phada Gaza has broken her silence after her son's death on Sunday, November 2, 2025.

Phada Gaza lost his life after a heated confrontation with a rival gang member over a territorial dispute, during which both men stabbed each other.

Although he was rushed to the Holy Family Catholic Hospital in Nkawkaw, the popular rapper was pronounced dead on arrival.

The other individual, who was involved in the altercation, sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the same hospital for medical treatment. He was later transferred to the Police Hospital in Accra for specialised care.

In an interview, the Municipal Director of Health for Kwahu West, Celestina Asante, confirmed that the deceased sustained multiple wounds consistent with a knife or cutlass attack.

According to Nkakaw-based blogger Kobby Crystal, a feud of about two years was the reason for Phada Gaza's demise.

He explained that there had been several gangs in Nkawkaw, and most of them were rivals. He explained that every gang had its territory, which its rivals could not trespass on.

He stated that a rival group member invaded the rapper's territory about two years ago, which started a feud between them.

The video of the blogger sharing the details about Phada Gaza's death is below:

Phada Gaza's mother speaks after his death

In a viral video seen by YEN.com.gh on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, Phada Gaza's mother fumed as she criticised the residents of Nkawkaw for spreading false news about her son following his tragic death.

She claimed that some individuals had launched smear campaigns against her late son to disgrace him and tarnish his image in public.

She said:

"The people of Nkawkaw gossip too much. You people ruin people's image. Talk about the things you have seen. You people always talk about the things you have not seen. Be careful with how you are disgracing my son, Phada Gaza."

Phada Gaza's mother also dismissed allegations about her late son being involved in criminal activities before his demise.

The late rapper's mother also invoked curses on the individuals who were spreading lies about her son.

She said:

"He was not a thief. He was not a wicked person for you people to tarnish his reputation like that. God will punish all of you."

The video of Phada Gaza's mother speaking after her son's death is below:

Phada Gaza's mother's remarks stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Manuel commented:

"If he has ever stolen before, this curse will come back to you again because we knew him."

Love Agric said:

"Old lady, you should have used this energy to advise him. You can never go against nature. What you sow is what you reap. Your curse will do nothing no harm, as the bible says."

Woolie_Nawf wrote:

"Maame, calm down. Your son brought it up on himself. It is like you didn't know your child."

