A statement by a Jasapa FM radio host during a discussion on the ongoing protests by teachers and nurses over unpaid salaries has ignited a fierce debate on social media.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the show's host questioned the recruitment process for teachers, suggesting that their English proficiency was notably inferior compared to that of the unpaid nurses.

FM host reacts to unpaid salary protests

Both groups had been in protest against the government's failure to pay their salaries, a crisis that has left thousands of educators and healthcare workers in financial distress.

The protests, which have seen teachers and nurses demanding action from the government, highlight a broader issue of unpaid wages affecting newly posted professionals.

Teachers, particularly those posted since July 2024, have been without salaries for months. This has led to widespread frustration and public demonstrations. Similarly, nurses and midwives voiced out their plight, with some reporting severe hardships due to the delay in compensation.

The host noted that the nurses' protest seems to have garnered more attention and appears more impactful and overwhelming compared to that of the teachers.

She said:

"If you compare the English the teachers were speaking to what the nurses spoke, you wonder how the teachers were recruited."

Reactions to radio host's controversial comment

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@ananse__kwaku wrote:

"Those teachers who offer distance education are the problem. Prez Kuffour is the cause of the fall of quality teacher educators in the country. With distance education, even a trader can become a teacher because it is all about the profit the universities will get."

@MediaHeadLine commented:

"So, in 2025, people still measure intelligence by language affluence? Herrrrr."

@Lawrenc16353351 said:

"There's a big difference between being fluent in a language & the ability to articulate when a camera is put on your face and teaching it. I have come across very good teachers, especially math and science teachers, who were very uncomfortable with English but highly intelligent."

@Fiiva01 commented:

"And they couldn’t express themselves well in English as well? Looking for every bit of chance to denigrate teachers. Ah!"

@brada_yaw wrote:

"They are speaking Twi to judge those who tried to speak English. The ability to speak English is not a measure of intelligence."

