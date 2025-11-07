Ghanaian socialite and musician Efia Odo has taken a firm stand against certain pastors in Ghana

Efia Odo, a Ghanaian socialite, has sharply criticised certain pastors in the country, accusing them of commercialising religion and treating God as a commodity.

Her remarks, posted on X on November 7, 2025, came amid growing conversations online about youth-focused churches and dubious activities within some religious communities.

In a viral post on the X platform, Efia Odo clarified that some pastors have elevated themselves to the level of God by encouraging their congregations to worship them instead of the Creator.

"It’s sad how many have made God into their own image. They have reshaped Him to fit their desires, agendas, and ambitions, not realising that the Creator cannot be moulded by creation", she stated.

Odo also pointed out that God should not be treated as a product to be sold to the highest bidder, a practice she claims is implied by some church leaders.

According to Efia Odo, true ministry does not manipulate or exploit others as some churches in the country appear to do.

"True faith doesn’t exploit; it uplifts. True ministry doesn’t manipulate; it serves. God was never meant to be a product sold to the highest bidder. His love cannot be marketed, and His grace cannot be franchised. God forgive these self-appointed leaders," she added.

Her comments were made in the midst of renewed discussions on X on November 5, 2025, about the rise of youth-focused church movements in Ghana and alleged negative experiences shared by some former members during the online conversation.

The X post about Efia Odo blasting some men of God is below:

Efia Odo: God doesn’t live in buildings

In a series of posts, Efia Odo shared her thoughts on faith and youth-church culture in Ghana. She critiqued what she sees as an overemphasis on church structures and ceremonial events, rather than fostering a sincere relationship with God.

"God does not live in church buildings (Acts 17:24); He lives in everything you do. That’s why we call Him omnipresent. It’s not about the physical temple you enter on Sundays, but the temple within your mind and your heart,” she said. “God lives in everything you do … That’s why we call Him omnipresent," she added.

The X post of socialite Efia Odo sharing her thoughts on living a righteous life is below:

