Teddy Kwaku Antwi, a.k.a. Mc Tee or Uncle, a member of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club, has passed away

Uncle Tee's passing is reported to have occurred on Thursday, November 6, 2025, after being hospitalised for a short illness

Videos of the deceased sharing moments with Osei Kwame Despite, Ernest Ofori Sarpong, and others have stirred sad reactions

The East Legon Executive Men's Fitness Club has been thrown into mourning following the passing of one of its members, Teddy Kwaku Antwi.

Kwaku Antwi, also known as McTee or Uncle Tee, is reported to have passed away on Thursday, November 6, 2025, after a short illness.

East Legon Executive Fitness Club member, Kwaku Antwi Teddy. a.k.a. Uncle Tee, poses with Osei Kwame Despite, Ernest Ofori Sarpong, and other friends. Photo source: TikTok/@mctee

Details about his sudden passing are still sketchy; however, YEN.com.gh understands that he had been admitted to the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).

Following the news of his passing, images of Kwaku Antwi have emerged online. One post shared on Instagram showed Uncle Tee with his East Legon friends at two different events.

The first event was the annual thanksgiving service organised by the club. He wore a white 'agbada' with a red cap and red beads as he danced to praise God.

In the second video, he was at a party with his friends, including Special Ice owner Ernest Ofori Sarpong. Wearing a white shirt and over black trousers with a black hat, he showed some simple dances with Ofori Sarpong and others joining him on the dancefloor.

Another post, shared on TikTok, showed a slideshow of pictures of the deceased. The photos included one where he, Despite, and other friends wore black suits to attend a programme.

While alive, Mc Tee was known to have spent his time between Ghana and Germany.

Sad reactions to Uncle Tee's untimely passing

The news of Uncle Tee's passing and his videos making the rounds have garnered sad reactions online. Many of those who knew him took to the comment section

Elliantte said:

"💔💔 Why so soon, uncle 😭."

Madam10house said:

"Eiii. But recently I saw him in their videos or."

Gnas said:

"It could be high blood pressure. However, I don't know, RIP, sir. He is very well known among the executives."

Josephine Nana Agyemang said:

"Eeeeiii, this 2025 de3' hmmm."

Tilly Serwaa Bonsu said:

"We have to be grateful to Lord oooo no matter how bad your situation is, if only you still have life. Thank you, Lord, for the gift of life."

Adriana De-Heer said:

"May his soul rest in perfect peace!"

ADDY x said:

"Oh noooo, my Hamburger McTee do soon, may your soul RIP."

Ataa Maame 💯👶👶 said:

"Saw him busily dancing at Grand Casamora Hotel, Adjiriganor East Legon, at one of the meetings. So sad, R.I.P."

Kwaku Antwi Teddy, a.k.a. McTee, passes away after a short illness. Photo source: @mctee

East Legon Executive Club member Kototro buried

YEN.com.gh reported that the East Legon Executive Fitness Club had lost one of its members, Maxwell Kwasi Poku, and buried him earlier in the year.

The burial of Kwasi Poku, also known as Kotoro, came off at the start of the year, with family and friends mourning.

Netizens who saw the videos from the funeral were heartbroken and sympathised with the family and friends in the comments section.

