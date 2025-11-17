Popular Ghanaian TikTok personality Tina Ama Love has sadly passed away after a battle with illness

The news of the TikToker's demise was announced on social media by her colleague on Friday, November 13, 2025

Many netizens flooded the comment section of Tina Ama Love's last social media post to mourn the deceased

Ghanaian TikToker Tina Ama Love, popularly known as Pretty god has sadly passed away.

Popular Ghanaian TikToker Tina Ama Love sadly passes away. Photo source: @prettygod5

Details about the circumstances surrounding the beautiful social media personality's sudden passing are still sketchy; however, YEN.com.gh understands that she had been battling an illness.

Tina Love, who had over 5,000 followers on TikTok, had been inactive on the social media platform in recent months.

She last posted on her official TikTok page on August 31, 2025, where she shared a video of herself eating grapes and singing underground artiste Ibra Wane's "Browse and get money" song inside her room.

Tina's untimely demise has sent many of her loved ones and followers on TikTok into a state of mourning, including fellow TikToker Gardary, who shared a video montage of the deceased's happy moments.

Others also flooded the comment section of the late TikToker's last post to mourn and eulogise her after the news of her death emerged.

TikToker Tina Love's last social media post is below:

The TikTok video of Tina Ama Love's colleague mourning her demise is below:

Patasi ABC Mart owner dies after illness

Kwame Michael, popularly known as Bra Kwame, the ABC Mart owner in Patasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, died after a battle with illness.

The Kumasi-based entrepreneur's demise was announced on social media by many of his friends and loved ones, including Abusua 96.5 FM radio presenter and content creator El Lizato General, on Sunday, November 16, 2025.

According to some reports, Bra Kwame passed away following a battle with an illness that had kept him out of the public eye for some time. He reportedly died at the Suntreso Government Hospital after being rushed there for medical treatment.

ABC Mart Patasi CEO Kwame Michael sadly passes away from illness on November 16, 2025. Photo source: El Lizato General, Yaw Sark

The sudden death of the Patasi ABC Mart CEO has left many Ghanaians in mourning, with tributes pouring in from those who knew him, including veteran sound engineer and music producer Fred Kyei Mensah, aka Fredima.

The Facebook post announcing the death of the Patasi ABC Mart CEO, Michael Kwame, is below:

Netizens mourn Tina Love's sudden passing

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Maame Gyamfua commented:

"Hmm, life is bitter o."

Efya Lily said:

"Herh Ama 😭😭😭😭. This is too deep. Ah😭."

Kofi Sika wrote:

"This 2025 hasn’t been fair to us, koraa."

Nana Barima said:

"What type of sickness killed this pretty girl?"

Philipa remarked:

"Rest well dear 😭."

