At the 2025 SWAG Awards, Asamoah Gyan sat with a straight faces during Stonebwoy’s performance

The two were known to be close friends, and even collaborated on the track Dirty Enemies in 2018

The tension between the two amazes many people considering the close bond they once shared

A former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, was at an event where dancehall artiste Stonebwoy performed and got many people in the auditorium on their feet.

The event was the Ghana Sports Writers Association (SWAG) Awards 2025, which took place at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday, November 14, 2025.

Asamoah Gyan looks elsewhere while Sonebwoy performs at the 2025 SWAG Awards. Photo credit: @asamoah_gyan3 & @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

In a Facebook video, when Stonebwoy mounted the stage to perform, Asamoah Gyan sat down quietly. He did not even nod to the music. Baby Jet, as he is often called, looked away so he would not see Stonebwoy perform.

Sitting close to Baby Jet was his elder brother, Baffour Gyan, who, although he had turned his head towards Stonebwoy, did not seem to be enjoying the performance.

The Gyan brothers both had straight faces, while others seated near them — including football legend Anthony Baffoe — at least smiled or nodded to show they were enjoying the performance.

Asamoah Gyan and Stonebwoy's fallout

Several people were surprised by the tension between Stonebwoy and Baby Jet, considering how close the two once were.

In 2023, Stonebwoy expressed appreciation to Asamoah Gyan for fully paying for the cost of his leg surgery in Germany back in 2016.

“Time flies, but I can never forget,” he shared in a heartfelt post at the time.

Asamoah Gyan responded saying he was happy he could help when Stonebwoy needed it most. In 2018, the two worked together on a track titled Dirty Enemies.

Baby Jet has yet to publicly explain why he cut ties with Stonebwoy.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on Asamoah Gyan ignoring Stonebwoy

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared on social media. Read them below:

Konkonsa_247 said:

"God give me Asamoah Gyan's eye remove tactics some for 2026 make I take do my enemies🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Great_junejuly wrote:

"The signs are clear 😂😂😂."

gracy1_yaa said:

"Asamoah Gyan rest, he's doing his job that he was paid for."

Life_of_roy5 wrote:

"Gyan never go disappoint you. The eye only killed everything 😂🔥."

Iam_devagas said:

"Asamoah Gyan jie ein eye but still Bhim 🤣."

qwadwo_slime wrote:

"Baby jet no dey joke for there no fake love from him."

Maame Adjua Sabali said:

"Aswearigad my Ghanaian people no correct see all these comments 😹😹😹😹 Asamoah Gyan knew u guys go put the camera on him so he gave you the face u all wanted to see 😂😂😂."

Rhoda Agbalekpor wrote:

"Aura for aura 😂😂we don't pretend here."

Bongo Cash Asiamah said:

"I'm sure he was like 3ny3 as3naa 3nka m3gye my knee."

Royal Citizen wrote:

"He was planning on how to go take his leg🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Source: YEN.com.gh