Popular Kumasi-based entrepreneur Kwame Michael, popularly known as Bra Kwame, has died after a short illness

The Patasi ABC Mart CEO reportedly died while on admission at the Suntreso Government Hospital on November 16

Many Ghanaians, including media personality El Lizato General, have mourned Bra Kwame's death on social media

Kwame Michael, popularly known as Bra Kwame, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ABC Mart in Patasi, Kumasi, has passed away.

ABC Mart Patasi CEO Kwame Michael sadly passes away from illness on November 16, 2025. Photo source: El Lizato General, Yaw Sark

Source: Facebook

The news of the popular Kumasi-based entrepreneur's demise was announced on social media by many of his friends and loved ones, including Abusua 96.5 FM radio presenter and content creator El Lizato General on Sunday, November 16, 2025.

According to some reports, Bra Kwame passed away following a battle with an illness that had kept him out of the public eye for some time.

He reportedly died at the Suntreso Government Hospital after being rushed there for medical treatment.

The sudden death of the Patasi ABC Mart CEO has left many Ghanaians in mourning, with tributes pouring in from those who knew him, including veteran sound engineer and music producer Fred Kyei Mensah, aka Fredima.

The Facebook post announcing the death of the Patasi ABC Mart CEO, Michael Kwame, is below:

Popular Kumasi-based boutique owner, Vida Adu-Boahene of Vidic Boutique, took to her official TikTok page to share her reaction to the unfortunate news and also eulogise the deceased entrepreneur.

She recounted the hardships and struggles the late Bra Kwame endured over many years in building his business, which has gained prominence in Kumasi.

The likes of comic content creator and sports pundit Oliver Khan, aka Ship Dealer, have all spoken highly of the ABC Mart in Patasi in past videos.

The videos of Ghanaians mourning the Patasi ABC Mart CEO's demise are below:

Osei Kwame Despite's friend Mc Tee dies

Mr Kwame Michael's death comes days after businessman Osei Kwame Despite's friend Mc Tee died on Thursday, November 6, 2025.

The East Legon Executive Fitness Club member, whose real name was Teddy Kwaku Antwi, reportedly passed away after being hospitalised at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) for a short illness.

East Legon Executive Fitness Club member and friend of Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Kwaku Antwi Teddy, aka Uncle Tee, passes away. Photo source: TikTok/@mctee

Source: Instagram

Following his passing, images and videos of Mc Tee's last moments in public with his East Legon friends, including Despite and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, emerged on social media.

While alive, he was known to have spent his time between Ghana and Germany. Many Ghanaians, including the former Deputy Chief Executive Officer of MASLOC, Madam Afia Akoto, mourned his demise with glowing tributes.

The videos of Mc Tee's final moments in public are below:

Ghanaians mourn Patasi ABC Mart CEO's death

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Enuhcent Erpickal said:

"I know this man in person. He was very humble. The first time I entered there, I thought he was even a worker there."

Alhaji Anass commented:

"Oh, I knew him when I was staying at Mango down. He spoke softly and was customer-friendly. RIP."

Fred Kyei Mensah wrote:

"Hmm."

Nana Kwadwo Baah said:

"Ohh, Kwame ABC Mart. Hmm, rest well, bro. It was nice working with you."

Kwadwo Mysteries remarked:

"I came from there just a week ago. He had not been around for long. I thought he went to the States."

TikTok personality Let Them Say dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Let Them Say, a popular Ghanaian TikTok personality, had died at the age of 38.

The death of the social media star, whose real name was Hajia Aisha Seidu, was announced on Tuesday, November 11.

Details of Let Them Say's burial from obituary posters emerged on social media, with her friends mourning her demise.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh