The team of the late Ghanaian music legend, Daddy Lumba has addressed certain rumours surrounding his death

In a statement on Facebook, the late musicians team refered to another statement from The Bank Hospital to confirm that he died at the facility

Several social media users who saw the post shared their varied thoughts in the comment section

The team of the late music legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosuh popularly called Daddy Lumba has clarified rumours surrounding his death.

The clarification comes as some claimed that Daddy Lumba did not die at The Bank Hospital as has been publicly known among other rumours.

Daddy Lumba’s team confirms that he died at The Bank Hospital amidst rumours that he passed away at home. Photo credit: Daddy Lumba

Source: Facebook

In a statement on Daddy Lumba's Facebook page, the team disclosed that Daddy Lumba's passing was confirmed by The Bank Hospital on its Facebook page.

"We wish to clarify recent reports concerning the passing of our beloved Daddy Lumba. Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, as he is privately known, peacefully passed away on July 26, 2025, at The Bank Hospital in Accra. The hospital officially confirmed his passing at their facility on July 30, 2025."

The statement by The Bank Hospital confirmed Daddy Lumba's death and indicated that they gave the deceased the best care and involved the family every step of the way.

The statement dated July 30, 2025 also denied allegations from Afia Schwarzenegger suggesting a breach of Daddy Lumba's medical confidentiality.

The Bank Hospital stated that:

"There was no breach of Mr Fosuh's medical privacy or confidentiality. His care was handled with professionalism, dignity and strict confidentiality."

"His family was involved in every step of the way," it added.

Daddy Lumba's team pleaded that the public would respect the family's privacy in such trying times.

"As the family continues to mourn, we kindly ask the public and fans to respect their privacy and be tactful and sensitive in their comments during this difficult time."

Reactions to clarification on Daddy Lumba's death

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the statement shared by Daddy Lumba's team on Facebook. Read them below:

Say No To Nonsense said:

"Hurrayyyy…..Daddy Lumba has finally spoken oo, he just released an official statement on how and where he died. Home sense is different from book sense ampa!!!"

Kpo Dzata Nelson wrote:

"Who is the admin of this page? And who employed the admin to serve in this capacity? I see the engineering of Team Sidechick."

Lyn Lynda said:

"Whatever! Let the family also do their autopsy!!!"

Kwasi Mclean wrote:

"It now obvious why the sisters are not in agreement with funeral proceeding until proper investigations are done . One minute he died in hospital , another minute he died home . Conflicting reportage nkoaaa."

Napoleon Nii Aryee Hammond said:

"This statement is a clear testament of something fishy somewhere."

Marvin Gyamfi wrote:

"And you think this can make any difference…. Wait for the legitimate family to conduct their autopsy before putting this here. We heard so many stories that the man died at home let us be."

Deborah Obeng said:

"Then go and warn your Afia wai she said he died in the house."

Source: YEN.com.gh