Abigail Salami: All About Samuel Aboagye’s Wife’s Education, Career, and Family Life
- Details about the background, education, career, and family life of Abigail Salami, the wife of the late politician Samuel Aboagye, have emerged online
- Abigail Salami has grabbed the spotlight after the family of her late husband dragged her to court for allegedly refusing to submit their daughter to a paternity test
- According to reports, she is a registered nurse who studied and worked in Ghana before travelling abroad and is currently studying for a Master's degree
Details about the background, education, career, and family life of Abigail Salami, the wife of late Ghanaian politician Samuel Aboagye, are emerging amid the ongoing DNA scandal.
The widow of the former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Obuasi East Parliamentary candidate has been dragged to court by his family over her alleged refusal to submit to a paternity test for their daughter.
Salami, who is based in the United States, reportedly refused to bring her daughter to undergo the test on two separate occasions, which the family claims left them with no choice but to head to court.
According to the Aboagye family, Samuel, who died in the August 6 helicopter crash, suspected that his daughter with his wife was the child of another man before he died.
Abigail Salami's education, career, and relationship history
Abigail Salami is a Ghanaian nurse who hails from Sandema, the capital town of Builsa North District in the Upper East Region of Ghana.
She received her training as a nurse at the Bolgatanga Nursing Training School, according to Gossips 24 TV.
According to her LinkedIn profile, Salami worked as a registered nurse at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital following her education, before she travelled to the United States of America (USA).
She is currently studying for a Master of Arts in Public Health and Social Work at the University of Northern Iowa.
In April, the University spotlighted her on its Instagram page, praising her for her studies and the potential impact she could have on the world after graduation.
According to reports, the US-based nurse started dating Samuel Aboagye in December 2021, before they got married in April 2022. They welcomed their first daughter a few months later in September 2022.
Source: YEN.com.gh
