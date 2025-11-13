Ghanaians, both at home and abroad, have expressed disgust over the El Wak stampede that happened in Accra

Naana Donkor Arthur, in a video, urged the affected families to file a lawsuit against the state

Netizens who reacted to the video have also shared their views on the concerns raised by Nana Donkor Arthur

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian social media personality Naana Donkor Arthur, popularly known as NDA, has reacted to the stampede that ensued during the military recruitment exercise at the El-Wak Stadium on Wednesday, November 12.

Naana Donkor Arthur calls for the state to be sued over the El Wak stampede. Photo credit: @Naana Donkor Arthur/Facebook, @ Ghana Armed Forces/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on her TikTok page, the outspoken media personality called on families of the affected individuals to take legal action against the state and whoever was responsible for the organisation of the military screening exercise.

Looking visibly upset, she expressed astonishment over the large number of people who massed up at the venue, all in the name of undergoing recruitment. Blaming the unfortunate incident on negligence, NDA said the actions of the authorities involved clearly put people in danger; hence, they must answer for their actions.

“You have to sue Ghana. Whoever is responsible should face the law. You should not wait for them to speak to you and give you a pittance as recompense. You people should be able to quote the amount you want because you have lost a loved one,” she said angrily.

Already, the government has begun notifying families whose children lost their lives in the wake of the unfortunate incident.

The Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor, led a delegation to one affected family in her constituency who lost their relative.

Family of one of the El Wak-stampede vicitims of daughters passing. Photo credit: Phillis Naa Koryoo/Facebook, @joojo trends

Source: UGC

It was a difficult moment to behold as one of the relatives of the six individuals who died burst into tears after they were informed of the unfortunate incident.

Six lives lost in El-Wak Stadium stampede

On Wednesday, November 12, thousands thronged the El-Wak Stadium for the planned military recruitment exercise, which resulted in the stampede.

The Acting Minister of Defence, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has said that apart from the six deceased persons, five others were in critical condition at the ICU, 12 were in fairly critical condition, and the rest were stable.

At the time of writing this report, the post had raked in over 200 likes and comments. Watch the video below:

Watch the video below:

Reactions to NDA's call for a lawsuit

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the submission made by NDA.

Thrift trends stated:

“One thing is that you won’t even know if the people have already been chosen through the back door. It’s sad, Ghana.”

Rubby Asantewaa added:

“Some of the soldiers were very rude from the way they were shouting and telling them they would walk some of them out.”

alicek_couture wrote:

“This situation is making me angry, hmmm. At least they should share them into batches. Give them specific days to come.”

GAF recruitment exercise suspended

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Armed Forces had suspended recruitment activities in the Greater Accra Region.

It has also constituted a Board of Inquiry to investigate the circumstances leading to the tragedy.

President John Dramani Mahama has also directed that the nationwide recruitment exercise be suspended pending the outcome of the investigations..

Source: YEN.com.gh