Samuel Aboagye’s Family Calls Out Abigail Salami, Brother Details Why Their Relative Married Her
- The family of the late Samuel Aboagye has now gone public about the union of their deceased relative and Abigail Salami
- A brother of Samuel in an interview with Oyerepa FM, indicated that Samuel Aboagye got married when he found out Abigail Salami was pregnant
- Samuel Aboagye was one of the eight individuals who died in the August 6 helicopter crash near Obuasi
Dwamena Kwabena Oyikwan II, the brother of the late Samuel Aboagye, has dropped a bombshell in the wake of the decision by the family of the NDC stalwart to seek court redress over a paternity test.
On the Facebook page of Oyerepa FM on Wednesday, November 12, the elder brother, in an explosive interview, alleged that Samuel Aboagye only proceeded with his marriage to Abigail Salami because she was pregnant.
He also alleged that the marriage between Samuel Aboagye and Abigail was not as rosy as it has been made to seem.
Samuel Aboagye’s elder brother calls out Abigail Salami, explains reasons for seeking DNA test, video
"He suspected the child might be his because it was based on the pregnancy that they got married. He had suspicions that the child was not his."
This brouhaha has arisen in the wake of the insistence of Samuel Aboagye's family to conduct a paternity test on the child their loved one had with Abigail Salami.
On November 11, 2025, Samuel Aboagye's family appeared at the Obuasi District Court over his widow’s failure to provide their child for a DNA test.
The video of the interview is here:
CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.