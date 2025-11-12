The family of the late Samuel Aboagye has now gone public about the union of their deceased relative and Abigail Salami

A brother of Samuel in an interview with Oyerepa FM, indicated that Samuel Aboagye got married when he found out Abigail Salami was pregnant

Samuel Aboagye was one of the eight individuals who died in the August 6 helicopter crash near Obuasi

Dwamena Kwabena Oyikwan II, the brother of the late Samuel Aboagye, has dropped a bombshell in the wake of the decision by the family of the NDC stalwart to seek court redress over a paternity test.

On the Facebook page of Oyerepa FM on Wednesday, November 12, the elder brother, in an explosive interview, alleged that Samuel Aboagye only proceeded with his marriage to Abigail Salami because she was pregnant.

Samuel Aboagye's brother explains why his family is requesting that his widow, Abigail Salami, provide his daughter for a DNA test. Image credit: @abigailsalami7, @obuasitv9040/Youtube

Source: TikTok

He also alleged that the marriage between Samuel Aboagye and Abigail was not as rosy as it has been made to seem.

"He suspected the child might be his because it was based on the pregnancy that they got married. He had suspicions that the child was not his."

This brouhaha has arisen in the wake of the insistence of Samuel Aboagye's family to conduct a paternity test on the child their loved one had with Abigail Salami.

On November 11, 2025, Samuel Aboagye's family appeared at the Obuasi District Court over his widow’s failure to provide their child for a DNA test.

The video of the interview is here:

