Controversial presenter Captain Smart has reacted to the findings of the August 6 helicopter crash investigative committee

In a video, he slammed President Mahama and other political leaders as the true causes of the crash for neglecting the military

The report into the deadly crashed found that it was caused by environmental factors brought about by bad weather conditions

Controversial Ghanaian media personality, Captain Smart, has strongly criticised the August 6 helicopter crash report and blamed President Mahama for the tragedy.

A Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) Z-9 military helicopter travelling from Accra to Obuasi crashed on August 6, killing all eight onboard including two cabinet ministers.

The investigative committee empanelled to probe the crash presented its findings on November 11, confirming that the tragedy was caused by sudden weather conditions.

The report determined that the accident was caused by the sudden loss of altitude and lift due to a downdraft.

Captain Paul Forjoe (Retired) of the committee explained that the loss of altitude without a change in power or pitch attitude was consistent with a downdraft associated with changing environmental conditions over high terrain.

The report also found that while the helicopter passed all checks and was servicable to fly, it was missing numerous critical safety features.

Captain Smart blasts Mahama over crash report

Reacting to the report on the November 12 edition of his show, Onua Maakye, Captain Smart slammed the committee’s findings.

He expressed disbelief that the committee found that the aircraft was missing critical features yet at the same time passed all safety protocols.

Captain Smart stated that the cause of the crash was not environment factors but rather neglect of the military by Ghanaian political leaders.

“We killed them ourselves. He said the helicopter met all the safety protocols but lacked critical systems. How can you tell me this? We should hold Nana Akufo-Addo and John Mahama responsible for that accident. Omane Boamah the defence minister has died, or he should also be held responsible.” he said.

