An eyewitness at the El-Wak Stadium made a bold claim, urging Ghanaians not to blame the Ghana Armed Forces for the calamity

The photographer at the scene described the horrifying experience, claiming it was caused by indiscipline amongst the youth vying for limited slots

He claimed that the few well-mannered applicants were overpowered by many of the rascals, leading to the unfortunate deaths

A media professional who was present during the tragic El-Wak stampede has shared his account of events.

A photographer present at the El Wak tragic stampede recounts his experience. Image credit: SikaOfficial/X, Kwamena_Arthur/TikTok

Source: UGC

In a video posted on TikTok, Kwamena Arthur described his experience with the Ghanaian youth who hoped to pass the Ghana Armed Forces screening exercise.

According to him, the level of indiscipline among the youth was excessive.

He explained that many of the applicants, especially some of the Free Senior High School graduates, displayed an alarming level of indiscipline, which he believes contributed to the tragedy that left 34 casualties and six confirmed deaths.

“I was there taking pictures, so I saw what happened.

“And I can confidently say that Gen Z is in trouble. Gen Z has a bigger problem than we think.

“All these free SHS people… that generation coming up has a huge problem. Almost 99% of them are highly indisciplined.”

El-Wak casualties could have been avoided — Witness

He explained that many of the potential recruits refused to follow directions given by military officials.

He added that the few applicants who were well-behaved and followed instructions were overpowered by the unruly crowd, leading to the stampede.

“This could have easily been avoided,” he stressed.

“People were literally walking inside while others were running,” he said, describing how this led to people being stepped on and the horrific outcomes now being reported.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Stampede: Catholic Bishops call for national accountability

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC) has expressed deep sorrow and solidarity with the victims of the deadly stampede that occurred on Wednesday, November 12, at the El-Wak Stadium during the Ghana Armed Forces recruitment exercise.

The stampede, which claimed six lives and injured dozens, has sparked national concern and renewed calls for accountability.

Thousands of Ghanaian youth reportedly stormed the stadium in hopes of joining the military.

In a statement released from Damongo, where the Bishops are holding their Plenary Assembly, the Men of God said they were “heartbroken” by the tragic loss of life and prayed for comfort for the affected families.

“We unite our hearts with the bereaved families in grief and lift our prayers to Almighty God for the eternal repose of the departed and the swift recovery of all who are injured.”

The incident has reignited conversations about crowd control, recruitment systems, and the urgent need for transparent processes to prevent such tragedies.

According to figures released by Acting Defence Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, 34 casualties were recorded.

The mother of one victim of the El Wak stampede shares how she found out her daughter was in a coma. Image credit: GTV/X, Adom Kaseɛ/TikTok Source: UGC

Source: UGC

El-Wak Stampede: Woman finds daughter in coma

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the mother of one of the victims shared her heartbreaking account of discovering her daughter in a coma after the stampede.

In an interview, she disclosed that someone called her using her daughter’s phone, informing her that her daughter’s particulars had been found on the El-Wak grounds.

In fear and panic, she rushed to the stadium around 8 p.m., but only found her daughter hours later at the 37 Military Hospital, unconscious.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh