Ghanaian media personality Captain Smart has opened up about his other businesses aside from his journalism career

In a video, he noted that he owned a company with over 14 branches and paid his workers every week

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, as some hailed him, while others criticised him

Ghanaian media personality Blessed Godsbrain Smart has opened up about his entrepreneurial life. In an interview on Onua FM, he noted that he owned a business.

According to him, a company registered as BGS with about fourteen (14) branches nationwide belongs to him.

Captain Smart speaks about his wealth after his exit from Onua TV. Image source: Onua TV

Source: Facebook

Captain Smart, during the interview, noted that the company is in the furniture sales business. Giving further details, the renowned broadcaster noted that he had employed people in his business whom he pays weekly instead of the usual monthly basis.

He explained that this was to ensure that none of his employees ran out of money at any point in the month.

"So when we agree that I pay you this amount, I divide it and give you a quarter of it every week," he said.

Captain Smart made the remarks after he announced his exit from Onua FM/TV. The ace broadcaster broke many hearts after he announced his exit from the media house.

Following his heavy criticism of the Akufo-Addo-led administration, many Ghanaians speculated that he resigned in anticipation of a government appointment.

Others also believe that he resigned so he could take care of other things, including his furniture business.

Captain Smart speaks about his business in this video:

Netizens react to Captain Smart's comment

Netizens who saw the video of Captain Smart speaking on his business were divided and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section.

While some commended him for setting up his own business, others criticised him, tagging him as being politically biased. Another group doubted his claim was true.

Get Entertain 🏆🇬🇭🇬🇭

@JusticeAAMP

·

May 5

By now …. Pure water and Card board company oo

Pulse Of The Nation (POTN)

@pulseofnationgh

·

May 5

@grok

what company is BGS group of companies. what do they do?

C.R

@mr_president789

·

May 5

lol he dey lie pass

papin 🇬🇭

@PAPINSCOT

·

May 6

Journalist thief! Bribing is the other of the day! Filthy money

Hypocrisy world💥 🇬🇭

@1RealKojoWest

·

May 5

Man dey lie

Nana Esq.

@SaintOsei_

·

May 5

The furniture store he’s talking about in Dichemso was called Acheampong furnitures. When I was in primary school in kumasi, rumor had it that he owned that company but never changed the name, it all makes sense why people tagged him as the owner

Kojo Fosu

@kojozionBa

·

May 6

Yeah is good idea at lease two weeks is ohk

ask_mamba

@AskJuly

·

May 6

One of my role models

Stephen Oppong

@Stevenkofi_56

·

May 6

This man nso koraaa Kasa ooo😂😂. Tooli nkoaaa

Source: YEN.com.gh